OKLAHOMA CITY -- Former Jenks football coach Allan Trimble and Stillwater baseball and football standout Matt Holliday will be the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s 2020 nominees to the National High School Hall of Fame.
Trimble, inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 2018, guided Jenks to 13 state championships over 22 seasons, winning more gold balls in football than any other Oklahoma high school football coach.
He retired after the 2017 season, battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis -- or Lou Gehrig’s disease -- a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.
“Most of you know that Mr. Trimble is suffering from this and we think it would be a great honor to get him in (the Hall of Fame),” OSSAA director David Jackson said Wednesday at the monthly OSSAA board of directors meeting.
Holliday set a state record with 35 touchdown passes his junior year, was Tulsa World co-player of the year with Jenks standout Rocky Calmus as a senior, and went on to play 15 major league baseball seasons, receiving All-Star selection seven times.
The National High School Hall of Fame is a program of the National Federation of State High School Associations. Started in 1982, it honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to sports or the performing arts.
Longtime Barnsdall coach Joe Gilbert, who has won nearly 4,000 games in basketball, baseball, softball and football over 66 years, was inducted in June.