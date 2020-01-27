The 2020 All-State football game will be a familiy affair for Stroud coach Chris Elerick and twin sons Grant and Drew Elerick.
Dad was chosen to coordinate the East squad for the annual Oklahoma Coaches Association game and Grant, a quarterback, and Drew, a linebacker, were chosen to play in the game, set for July 31 at a site to be determined in the Tulsa area.
Collinsville coach Kevin Jones and Adair superintendent and former Warriors head coach Mark Lippe were chosen as assistants for the East squad.
The OCA announced its selections Monday.
Other standouts for the East include include Mario Kirby and Dawson Adams from Owasso's 6A Division I state champs and Brennan Presley and Brody Sartin from Bixby's 6A Division II champs.
Also, Edison running back Sevion Morrison, Stillwater quarterback Gunnar Gundy and Regent Prep receiver Jack Wright.
2020 Oklahoma Coaches Association
All-State Football Teams
East Offense
QB: Gunnar Gundy, Stillwater, Asher Link, Metro Christian; Grant Elerick, Stroud.
RB: Sevion Morrison, Edison; Jimmie Coleman, Muskogee; Cameron Gunville, Seminole.
WR: Garrett Mitchell, Pryor; Barrett Bradbury, Adair; Jack Wright, Regent Prep; Carson Callaway, Metro Christian.
TE: Mario Kirby, Owasso.
OL: Matthew Pierce, Beggs; Caleb Yeager, Kingston; Luke Wieck, Seminole; Jordan Overson, Lincoln Christian; Austin Woods, Verdigris; Maximus Johnson, Jenks; Zachary Buchanan, Pawnee.
Athlete: Brennan Presley Bixby.
East Defense
DT: Devion Williams, Muskogee; Vaka Tuifua, Poteau; Stephen Young, Broken Bow.
DE: Blake Corn, Tahlequah; Brayden Morgan, Fort Gibson; Braden Fullbright, Bristow.
LB: Brody Sartin, Bixby; Payton Russell, Collinsville; Elijah Wright, Vian; Hunter Reed, Pawhuska; Drew Elerick, Stroud; Jaxson Walker, Davenport.
DB: Kobe Holley, Stillwater; Dawson Adams, Owasso; Joseph Nichols, Union; Thomas Ivy, Edison; D.J. Overstreet, Bristow; Devin Acklin, Bethel.
Coaches: Grant Elerick, Stroud (head coach); Mark Lippe, Adair; Joey Ginn, Bethel; Kevin Jones, Collinsville.
West Offense
QB: Cade Horton, Norman, Jaxon Ratterree, Weatherford.
RB: Jayce Gardner, Moore; Devontae Pickard, Piedmont,; Gus Smith, Stratford.
WR: Blake Nowell, Plainview; Parker Ross, Tuttle; Fischer Webb, Mangum; Kaden Merrell, Lindsay; Chateau Reed, Lawton.
TE: Cody Scott, Ringling.
OL: Logan Furnish, Norman North; Wes Hine, Kingfisher; Jayston King, Putnam North; Ethan Stewart, Jones; Ben Sparks, Norman; Evan Maples, Edmond Santa Fe; Kellen Clafin, Pond Creek-Hunter.
K: John Bay, Shattuck.
West Defense
DB: Jayveon Traylor, Del City; Phillip Smitherman, Heritage Hall; Drake Parker, Woodward; Daniel Hishaw, Jr., Moore; Kyshon Murray, Del City.
LB: Reise Collier, Carl Albert; Ethan Johnson, Ringling; Jeff Roberson, Choctaw; Mason Olguin, Edmond Santa Fe; Nate Edwards, Chisholm.
DL: Hunter Largent, Noble; Rafe Goucher, El Reno; Riley Myers, Kingfisher; Ryan Baker, Cashion; Kyren Williams, Del City; D.J. Flowers, Putnam North; Colin Naney, Tuttle.
Athlete: Sam Brandt, Bethany.
Coaches: Jeff Myers, Kingfisher (head coach); Travis Sims, Hobart; Greg George, Noble; Daniel, Maly, Edmond Santa Fe.