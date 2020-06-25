What would happen if a district football or softball game had to be postponed because one of the involved schools is temporarily closed over further complications due to COVID-19?
With an eye on that possibility, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association voted 12-0 in special session Thursday to amend its policy governing interruptions of school activities due to health concerns and rescheduling.
OSSAA director David Jackson reiterated his hope that fall activities will proceed as scheduled.
But with the coronavirus surging again, Jackson acknowledged that additional closures and postponements could occur.
“It would force us to make some adjustments, and with this situation, we’ve gotta be prepared to make those adjustments,” Jackson said.
Under the amended policy, participating schools should make every effort to reschedule any postponed nondistrict contest. But they may choose to cancel if rescheduling isn’t possible.
If a district contest has to be postponed, participating schools should attempt within 48 hours to agree on an alternate date to play the game prior to the postseason.
District games determine postseason seeding in the sports of football, 6A-2A fast pitch softball, soccer, dual wrestling and 6A-2A spring baseball.
What happens if one or more games in a district have to be postponed and can’t be rescheduled? The remainder of the amended policy addresses that possibility:
Won-loss percentage will determine the order of advancement and marginal points will not be used to break ties between tied teams.
If two or more teams are tied for the highest playoff position, it will go to the team that won over the other tied teams. If head-to-head results do not break the tie, it will be determined by lot.
After the highest playoff position has been determined, the next-highest position goes to the team that won over the remaining tied teams. If this method is again not sufficient, the next-highest position will be determined by lot.
The same procedure is repeated until all playoff positions have been determined.
The OSSAA will set the procedure for determining positions by lot.