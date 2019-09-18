OKLAHOMA CITY — Delayed until Sept. 5, the 2019-2020 ADM list was finally approved Wednesday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association board of directors.
ADM is an annual ranking of OSSAA member schools from largest to smallest according to enrollment. It is used to break schools into classifications according to size for OSSAA-administered sports and activities.
The list is usually compiled in July, based on numbers from the previous school year supplied by the State Department of Education for public schools and agency-certified ADM numbers for private schools.
The delay in 2019 was due to the closing of some high schools and redistricting of others within the Oklahoma City Public Schools district. The remaining OKCPS schools were given a Sept. 5 deadline for delivering their ADM numbers to the OSSAA.
Numbers had to be altered Tuesday for eight of the nine Tulsa Public Schools high schools due to a clerical error. While all eight moved slightly upward in the rankings, none changed classifications.
The new list approved Wednesday will be used to reclassify all activities for the 2019-20 school year — except for football, fastpitch softball and fall baseball. It will also be used to redistrict spring baseball and soccer. Proposed soccer and spring baseball districts for the 2020 and 2021 seasons will be presented for approval at the Oct. 9 board meeting.
The 2019 fall baseball season is not affected by the adjusted ADM numbers. Football is in the second season of a two-year alignment plan that began in the fall in 2018. Fastpitch softball is in the first season of a two-year alignment.
Football realignment for the 2000 and 2021 seasons will be based on 2019-20 first-quarter ADM. Proposed football districts are scheduled for presentation at the Jan. 15 board meeting.