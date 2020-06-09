...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...WESTERLY WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH...GUSTING UP TO 45 MPH
WITH ISOLATED GUSTS UP TOWARD 50 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT,
ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MOTORISTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. BE ALERT TO
SUDDEN GUSTS OF WIND WHICH MAY CAUSE YOU TO LOSE CONTROL OF YOUR
VEHICLE. EXTRA ATTENTION SHOULD BE GIVEN TO CROSS WINDS AND ON
BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES.
The dead period is dead, at least for the summer of 2020.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association board of directors voted 14-0 Tuesday to suspend the mandated nine-day rest period when all public school facilities are closed to athletes and coaches may have no contact with their players.
Administrators felt such a period was unnecessary when COVID-19 has already caused schools to be shut down and activities to be canceled for the past three months. In the last few days, schools have started reopening for strength and conditioning drills.
The dead period was set to run June 27-July 5. Many felt it would be counterproductive to open for three weeks of conditioning, close down for nine days and then reopen so close to the beginning of preseason practice (July 15) for fall activities such as cross country, fall baseball, fast pitch softball and volleyball.
OSSAA executive director David Jackson recommended the suspension.
“We’ve talked about this at length, and given the circumstances that our students were under at the end of the spring, we felt like the dead period, as scheduled, probably takes away from what we’re trying to accomplish,” Jackson said.
The first dead period ran June 29-July 7, 2019. The suspension is for the 2020 summer only, Jackson emphasized.
Gallery: Broken Arrow football team returns to practice following COVID-19 isolation