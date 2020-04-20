The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is looking ahead to a time when the coronavirus pandemic will subside and high school athletic activities can be resumed.
During Monday’s meeting of the board of directors, OSSAA director David Jackson said the staff is considering different plans "to start our fall activities" and hopes to disseminate data on what summer activities might look like.
In the meantime, the OSSAA has determined that coaches and directors may provide activity-specific instruction to their respective students, according to a statement Monday on the OSSAA website.
Workouts and instructions may only be provided to participants by way of a virtual platform, the statement said.
The entire statement read:
“As we continue to monitor COVID-19 and the effects on activities and the safer-at-home restrictions continue to be in place, the OSSAA Staff has determined coaches and directors will be permitted to provide activity-specific instruction to their respective students. Workouts and instruction may only be provided to participants via a virtual platform. This would include virtual tryouts.
We appreciate your patience as we navigate the changing circumstances.”
Preseason practice for cross country, fall baseball, fast pitch softball and volleyball is set to begin July 15 with the first regular-season games in those sports as early as Aug. 12. But many fear the pandemic will disrupt the schedule.
“We hope we can start (the fall sports) as scheduled, but we know that may not be the case,” Jackson said. “So we are looking at different options to start all activities for when the experts give us the OK to bring people back together."
Summer activities include 7-on-7 tournaments and offseason conditioning for football and summer leagues in basketball and volleyball. Jackson said he hopes to disseminate information to member schools for when those activities might resume, as quickly as possible, "whether that's May 15 or June 15."
Jackson said the plan is to waive the summer dead period, running June 27-July 5, to allow an extra week for summer activities. But such an action would require board approval.