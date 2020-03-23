The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association reported nothing new Monday on the future of the high school basketball state tournaments and spring activities.
“At this time nothing has changed in terms of school closures, so the OSSAA’s position outlined (in the March 17 update) remains unchanged,” read a statement on the OSSAA website posted Monday afternoon.
State-mandated school closures continue until April 6 and many administrators believe the closures will be extended to last much longer, perhaps through the end of the academic year.
It that happens, it probably means the 6A-5A-A-4A-3A-2A state tournament, postponed from March 12 due to the coronavirus, probably won't be played this year.
As of last Tuesday, the OSSAA was reporting that it remained determined to play the state basketball tournaments and to play spring activities “as scheduled.”
The high school baseball, soccer, track, golf and tennis seasons were about two weeks along when schools closed for Spring Break.
On the following Monday, the Oklahoma State Department of Education mandated statewide school closures until April 6.
Oklahoma has crowned boys state basketball champions every year since 1918 and has crowned or acknowledged girls champions every year since 1919 — except 1934 when the activity was voted out of existence for a year.
