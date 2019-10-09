A forfeited Class B non-district football game between Wilson and Maud last Friday is under investigation by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, executive director David Jackson said.
Witnesses said Maud coach Kenon White pulled his players from the game with 7:32 left in the second quarter after objecting when officials did not call what he believed to be a horse-collar tackle by a Wilson player.
Wilson led 14-0 at the time. The game, played at Maud, is listed as a 2-0 forfeit victory for Wilson on the OSSAArankings website.
OSSAA rules say that when a coach “removes his/her team from the playing area, the game shall be forfeited and the school or team automatically placed on probation.”
When probation occurs, the executive director has wide latitude in imposing a penalty, which may be relatively mild or involve forfeiting the right to play in the postseason playoffs.
White declined comment when contacted Wednesday.
Maud is about 15 miles southeast of Shawnee, straddling the line between Seminole and Pottawatomie counties.