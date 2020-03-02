The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has announced the sites to be used for the 6A-5A state basketball tournaments in Tulsa and 4A-3A-2A state tournaments in Oklahoma City on March 12-14.
For the 11th straight year, the ORU Mabee Center will be the headquarter site for the 6A-5A tournaments and other first-round games will be played at Skiatook, Owasso and Memorial.
For the 4A-3A-2A tournaments in Oklahoma City, State Fair Arena is the headquarter site with other games to be played at Mustang, Yukon, Edmond Deer Creek, Southern Nazarene University and Oklahoma City University.