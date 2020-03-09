The Oklahoma Secondary Activities Association is monitoring health issues related to COVID-19 and plans to go ahead with its state high school basketball tournaments, according to an OSSAA statement.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed Friday that a Tulsa County man had tested positive for the coronavirus, the state's first confirmed case of the respiratory illness.
However, the situation has not reached a stage in Oklahoma where the tournaments are in danger of being postponed or cancelled, OSSAA associate director Mike Whaley told coaches Sunday at the ORU Mabee Center in a pre-tourney meeting.
“Our staff has been in contact with the Oklahoma Department of Health and based on the updates we have received, at this time we will proceed with all tournaments being played as scheduled,” the OSSAA statement read.
Whaley said ORU officials will have "state-of-the-art hand sanitizers" at every entrance of the Mabee Center when the 6A girls tournament unfolds there Thursday.
Other tournaments in the Tulsa area open Thursday at Memorial High School (6A boys), Owasso (5A girls) and Skiatook (5A boys).
The OSSAA is urging players, coaches, officials, workers and spectators to practice good hygiene by washing hands thoroughly and frequently; coughing and sneezing into facial tissue and immediately disposing of it.
“Our Staff will continue to work with the State Health Department in monitoring the situation. The health and safety of all Oklahomans is a priority," the OSSAA statement read.
Tournaments in the Oklahoma City area tip off Thursday at Edmond Deer Creek (4A boys), Southern Nazarene University (4A girls), Oklahoma City University (3A boys), State Fair Arena (3A girls), Yukon (2A boys) and Mustang (2A girls).