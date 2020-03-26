The state basketball tournaments and spring high school sports activities in Oklahoma are officially canceled.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s board of director voted 13-0 on Thursday to shut down all state-sponsored activities through the remainder of the academic year.

It was largely a formality after the state board of education Wednesday voted to extend public school closures through May 8-15 as part of continuing health measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

That move also prohibited extracurricular activities at the high school level, making the OSSAA’s action largely a moot point.

OSSAA director David Jackson said his group held out hope of rescheduling the 6A-5A-4A-3A-2A state basketball tournaments, postponed from March 12.

But Wednesday's action by the state board of education "changed things for us," Jackson said, adding that he agreed that it had to be done.

OSSAA board member Jerry Needham of Oktaha said, "sometimes the hardest decisions are the easiest to get right."

