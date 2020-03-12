The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has made the decision to postpone all state championship basketball tournaments.
***Due to the public health concern, the OSSAA has postponed all the State Basketball Tournaments.— OSSAA (@OSSAAOnline) March 12, 2020
We will update the OSSAA website as to when the tournaments will be rescheduled.***
Due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, administrators at all level of sports have reacted with postponements and cancellations. In a text message to the Tulsa World, the OSSAA postponement was confirmed by executive director David Jackson.
The OSSAA is the governing body of Oklahoma high school athletics. Jackson is expected to explain the decision during a 12:30 p.m. news conference in Oklahoma City.
It is believed that the OSSAA situation is fluid, and that a rescheduling plan has not yet been formulated.
Girls’ and boys’ tournaments in all classifications, and in venues both in the Tulsa and Oklahoma City areas, were scheduled to have started on Thursday and concluded with Saturday championship games.
