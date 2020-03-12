Coronavirus Sports

Memorial High School basketball players practice amid a nationwide coronavirus scare at Memorial High School in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 MATT BARNARD

Related content links

USL suspending season for at least 30 days; Power 5 leagues cancel conference basketball tournaments, other sporting events

NBA suspends season until further notice over coronavirus after Jazz player tests positive before Thunder game

Sources: Two TU football players quarantined for possible COVID-19 exposure

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has made the decision to postpone all state championship basketball tournaments.

Due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, administrators at all level of sports have reacted with postponements and cancellations. In a text message to the Tulsa World, the OSSAA postponement was confirmed by executive director David Jackson.

The OSSAA is the governing body of Oklahoma high school athletics. Jackson is expected to explain the decision during a 12:30 p.m. news conference in Oklahoma City.

It is believed that the OSSAA situation is fluid, and that a rescheduling plan has not yet been formulated.

Girls’ and boys’ tournaments in all classifications, and in venues both in the Tulsa and Oklahoma City areas, were scheduled to have started on Thursday and concluded with Saturday championship games.

U.S. death toll at 38: How is the world responding to the coronavirus outbreak?

Bill Haisten

918-581-8397

bill.haisten@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @billhaisten

Tags

Sports Columnist

Bill joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to having become a sports columnist in 2016, he was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397