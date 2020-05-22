Things will continue as normal for high school sports in Oklahoma starting June 1.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association board of directors rejected the organization’s proposed plan with guidelines for COVID-19 during a special board meeting Friday. The motion to approve the plan failed, 7-6.
With the failed motion, which would have set guidelines until at least the next meeting June 9, high school sports summer activities will follow its normal rules when returning June 1. This means things such as summer camps and clinics will be allowed after June 1.
Oklahoma's best: This year's top-10 high school football recruits