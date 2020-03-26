A state senator has withdrawn a bill that would have allowed high school football teams to choose their own venue for a neutral-site championship game.
State Senator J.J. Dossett (D-Sperry) said he didn’t want to make a mountain out of a molehill when the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has much more serious concerns on its plate.
“I appreciate Senator Dossett’s sentiment about that,” OSSAA executive director David Jackson said. “I appreciate his thought and concern.”
Public schools are closed through the end of the academic year to fight the spread of the coronavirus. On Thursday, the OSSAA cancelled its remaining state basketball tournaments, postponed from March 12, and the remainder of its spring sports calendar.
“We have a pandemic on our hands, and we don’t need to press forward right now on things that aren’t absolutely public health issues,” Dossett said.
Dossett’s bill addressed the controversy that developed when the OSSAA decided to play its 2019 championship games in the 11-man classifications at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
Some Owasso and Jenks fans didn’t appreciate having to travel to Edmond for the 6A Division I final when a suitable venue closer to home might have been found.
The bill cleared committee by an 11-1 vote, but had not received consideration by the full Senate.
Dossett withdrew the bill around March 12, "when all of this (coronavirus) stuff was breaking,” he said, but might re-introduce it if the need arises in the future.
Jackson met with UCO officials in February to discuss last year's championships and whether to move ahead on a long-term deal. Bidding remains open for the 2020 championships, and Jackson said Thursday that he expects to receive bids from at least two venues.