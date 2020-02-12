The University of Central Oklahoma appears to be headed toward a long-term contract with the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association to host the state high school football championships.
OSSAA director David Jackson said he will meet Thursday with UCO officials to discuss the inaugural Championship Central program and whether both sides want to make it a more permanent arrangement.
“We’ll discuss a variety of things, and that possibility will certainly be a part of the discussion,” Jackson said.
In November, the OSSAA announced a trial arrangement with UCO to host championship games in seven of the nine classifications at Wantland Stadium.
The games were played over the first two weekends in December, drawing about 36,500 spectators, according to UCO estimates. Both sides expressed satisfaction with how it all turned out.
But not everybody was happy. Tulsa-area fans and some media complained about playing the Class 6A Division I championship game between Owasso and Jenks in Edmond instead of at a site closer to home.
State Senator J.J. Dossett, D-Sperry, authored a bill that would compel the OSSAA to consider an alternate site for a state final “when a situation arises where it’s better for both communities to have it somewhere else.”
Dossett’s bill cleared committee Tuesday by an 11-1 vote and now awaits consideration by the full Senate.
According to UCO estimates, about 7,600 watched Owasso outlast Jenks 14-6 to claim its second gold ball in three years.
Dossett joined many in speculating the game would have drawn a far larger crowd at the University of Tulsa’s Chapman Stadium or elsewhere in the Tulsa area.
“I think it’s absolutely evident that less people were able to attend because of the barriers the OSSAA put in front of the fans,” Dossett said.
But most recent playoff matchups matching Tulsa-area teams at neutral sites haven’t drawn appreciably higher numbers.
A much-anticipated 2019 semifinal between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Jenks’ Allan Trimble Stadium drew an estimated 6,000 on a cold Saturday night conflicting with a televised OU-TCU football game in Norman.
A 2018 semifinal program at Chapman involving an afternoon game between Jenks and Union and evening game between Broken Arrow and Owasso, drew about 7,000 for each game.
An estimated 8,000 watched a 2017 semifinal game between Jenks and Owasso at Chapman Stadium, but a notably larger 14,817 watched two weeks later when Owasso defeated Union to claim its first gold ball since 1974.