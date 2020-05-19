The OSSAA’s Cecilia Robinson-Woods (right), board president, standing with executive director David Jackson (center) and board vice president Mike Simpson, discusses the suspension of OSSAA events, including the state basketball tournaments, Thursday in Oklahoma City. Nate Billings/The Oklahoman
There will be a plan in place to restart high school sports activities in Oklahoma after Friday.
Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Executive Director David Jackson announced in an email Tuesday that the OSSAA’s Board of Directors will meet Friday morning to discuss the details of the process to bring back high school athletics. The plans will be announced immediately after the meeting.
“We wanted to get the plan to the membership (Tuesday) but have decided to wait until Friday after our Board of Directors have a chance to review it and approve it through a Special Board meeting Friday morning,” Jackson said. “If the Board approves the plan, we will send an email to all Administrators immediately afterwards.
“We apologize for the delay, but we want to be thorough and we want to be responsible as we venture into something we have never faced before. We appreciate your patience and understanding.”
Jackson said the plan is still to begin summer activities June 1.
All OSSAA activities have been on hold since March 12 because of the COVID-19 crisis. Activities canceled included the state basketball tournaments and all spring sports seasons.
Oklahoma's best: This year's top-10 high school football recruits
1. Ethan Downs
2. Kendal Daniels
3. Collin Oliver
4. Javion Hunt
5. AJ Green
6. Jordan Mukes
7. Keuan Parker
8. Ty Williams
9. Tevin Williams
10. Melvin Swindle
OKPrepsExtra.com: Home to everything high school sports