Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are among the seven colleges still in contention in the recruiting of Booker T. Washington senior Bryce Thompson, the state’s top basketball prospect in the Class of 2020.
Thompson, who has 25 offers, revealed his top college choices Thursday night on Twitter. The others on his list are Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan State, North Carolina and Texas.
Thompson is ranked 14th overall on the national recruiting list by 247sports.com and as the No. 4 combo guard. ESPN ranks him No. 24 overall and the No. 6 shooting guard.
Last season, Thompson was named Gatorade’s state and Frontier Valley Conference player of the year as he averaged 19.6 points, 5.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals. Thompson was a Tulsa World All-World and All-State selection.
Thompson scored 47 points in three games to help the Hornets win the Class 6A state tournament. He has played in state title games in all three of his high school seasons. In 85 career games, he has 1,318 points.
Thompson’s teammate, Trey Phipps, committed to Oklahoma four weeks ago.
Verbal commitments are not binding. The early basketball signing period is Nov. 13-20.