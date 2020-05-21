CHICAGO — Norman High School's Cade Horton has been named the 2019-20 Gatorade Oklahoma Baseball Player of the Year, it was announced Thursday morning.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior shortstop and right-handed pitcher, Horton was 1-0 on the mound with a 0.00 earned run average and five strikeouts in four innings pitched this spring for the Tigers (3-1-1) before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis. He compiled a .375 batting average with six runs scored and six RBIs. Horton concluded his prep baseball career with a .420 batting average, 140 hits, 128 runs scored, 87 RBI and 34 doubles.
Horton is the first Gatorade Oklahoma Baseball Player of the Year to be chosen from Norman High School.
Horton has maintained a 3.66 GPA in the classroom. He has signed to play baseball at the University of Oklahoma, where he plans to also walk-on to the football team as a quarterback.
Horton has volunteered locally as a youth mentor and at youth baseball and softball tournaments. “Cade Horton is a ballplayer,” said Cody Merrell, head coach of Norman High.
“He is obviously gifted and able to do things other high school players cannot. As a pitcher, he can throw in by any batter. Defensively, he has unbelievable range and the ability to make plays that will make you shake your head in amazement.”
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track and field, and awards one national player of the year in each sport. From the 12 national winners, one male and one female athlete are each named Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year. In all, 607 athletes are honored each year.
Horton joins recent Gatorade Oklahoma Baseball Players of the Year Tyler Polk (2017-18, Duncan High School), Ryan Vilade (2016-17, Stillwater High School), Cacy Harper (2015-16, Berryhill High School), and Kyle Tyler (2014-15, Westmoore High School) among the state’s list of former award winners.
