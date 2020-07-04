Rogers' Zach Dolph delivered a two-RBI single that highlighted a seven-run, fifth-inning outburst as the North defeated the South 10-7 in the High School Senior Series finale, presented by Tulsa Tech, on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.
Owasso's Pepe Casey had two hits in the fifth. He led off with a single and drove in the final run with a double.
Three Verdigris Cardinals were a big part of the rally. Toby Willis' single drove in Casey and Brent Olson followed with a tying triple. Sloan Roller added a RBI single before Dolph's key pinch-hit.
Through four innings, the North was limited to one hit -- a RBI single by Victory Christian's Jonny Howard in the first. The first four South pitchers, including three from Broken Arrow, each had two strikeouts in an inning each.
Broken Arrow center fielder Isaiah Keller was the South's standout. Keller went 2-for-3 with two runs, two stolen bases and threw a runner out at the plate.
The South trailed 1-0 before scoring three runs in the third as Kade Folmar lined a RBI single and two other runs came home on the play with the help of two errors.
Sand Springs lefty Jaxon Skaggs started for the North and pitched two shutout innings. He allowed one hit (Keller's double) and struck out three. Coweta's Chandler Wheeler was credited with the win as he pitched a scoreless fourth inning with two strikeouts.
Rain delayed the start of the game by 75 minutes and the game was shortened to seven innings.
NORTH 10, SOUTH 7
North 100 070 2 — 10 10 4
South 003 030 1 — 7 4 6
Jaxon Skaggs, Colton Anderson (3), Chandler Wheeler (4), John Speicher (5), Austin Neal (5), Jack Jones (7) and Jack Jones, Brent Olson (5); Coby Wamego, Pierce Plummer (2), Cole White (3), Keegan Porter (4), Nolan Heald (5), Keaton Barrett (5), Luke Cahill (7) and Braedan Warwick. W: Wheeler. L: Heald. T: 2:58.