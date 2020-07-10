TPS Board Building

The hub will provide several resources regarding distance learning tools, best practice tips, wellness practices for adults and students and management and leadership materials. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 MATT BARNARD

Whether high school sports will be played in Oklahoma this fall remains to be seen, but Tulsa Public Schools took a significant step in preseason precautions Friday by providing free COVID-19 testing for its athletes.

The voluntary testing was conducted at Rogers High School by Morton Comprehensive Health Services at no cost to the district. Before Friday, the TPS health screenings amounted to temperature checks and questionnaires.

“With all of the announcements made at the college football level — like the Big Ten doing away with nonconference games — there are reactions that sweep the country,” TPS athletic director Gil Cloud said. “I’m concerned, absolutely.

“We’ll have guidelines from the CDC and the state and local health people, but I don’t expect there to be any (universal direction) provided by any specific sports organizations. We’re all on our own to make decisions about playing football while (emphasizing) the well-being of our kids.”

Practices can start as early as Wednesday for select fall sports including cross country, volleyball, softball and cheer. Those are expected to begin as scheduled, Cloud said.

Preseason football camps open Aug. 10. Because spring practice was canceled, first-year TPS coaches Jonathan Brown (Booker T. Washington) and Isaiah Irvin (Hale) haven’t seen their players in actual 11-against-11 football activity.

New Mexico's high school association voted Thursday to move football and soccer to the spring.

Regarding the possibility of an on-time start to the season, Cloud said: “It’s a day-to-day situation. We anticipate that we’ll stay on schedule, but given the (coronavirus statistics) in Tulsa County, we called off (next week’s) final week of summer-league competition in boys’ and girls’ basketball, girls’ volleyball and 7-on-7 football. We did it simply because of the spike.”

TPS has roughly 1,000 participants in fall sports and fewer than 15 of those are known to have previously tested positive for the coronavirus, Cloud said. How many athletes were tested is unknown.

Football season is seven weeks away, with many teams playing the final week of August. Featured in those Week 0 matchups are Tulsa-area teams including Union, Jenks, Broken Arrow and Bixby against teams from Mansfield, Texas.

“As of today, we are still planning to play,” Union athletic director Emily Barkley said Friday. “Obviously a lot can change in a month.”

Kelly Hines

918-581-8452

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @KellyHinesTW

Kelly has covered college football and college basketball for the World since 2012. She spends her spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452