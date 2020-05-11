Ryan Hutchings is changing addresses after coaching baseball and basketball at Mounds for the past three years.
Hutchings has been recommended as Prue’s new varsity baseball and basketball coach, pending school board approval Monday.
The 2007 Mounds High graduate replaces John Truesdell as head basketball coach.
Truesdell is retiring for health reasons after 43 years of coaching. He guided the Rockets to an 8-19 record last winter and also had two successful stints as the school's football coach.
Prue superintendent Craig Thurman said he is "exicted about bringing (Hutchings) on as our new basketball coach."
Hutchings was baseball coach at Mounds for each of the past three seasons and was a basketball assistant for two years before heading up the program in 2019-20.
He compiled a 54-29 record in baseball. His best team went 24-7 and was a regional finalist in 2017
Before Mounds, he coached for three years at Depew. He headed the softball program for one year and was a baseball and basketball assistant for three years each.
Hutchings played college baseball for three years at Oklahoma Wesleyan University and finished his bachelor's degree at Northeastern State.
His wife, Alex, has been recommended to teach English at Prue, pending board approval. The couple has one son.