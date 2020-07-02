Fireworks will follow games Friday and Saturday nights in the High School Senior Baseball Series, presented by Tulsa Tech.
Both all-star games, organized by the Tulsa Area Baseball Coaches Association and hosted by the Tulsa Drillers, are scheduled for nine innings and will start at 7 p.m. at ONEOK Field.
Friday's game will be an East against West format. Pryor, which won the Class 5A state title game in 2019 at ONEOK Field, will lead the East with five players and coach Gerald Osborne, followed by Edison and Metro Christian with three each. Berryhill, Holland Hall and Sapulpa have three each for the West.
Saturday is a North against South game. Verdigris has five players on the the North roster. Eleven of the South's 17 players are from Broken Arrow, which lost to Edmond Santa Fe in the 2019 6A state final.
Tickets, priced from $12 to $6 for each game, are on sale online at tulsadrillers.com and through the ONEOK Field Ticket Office. Due to COVID-19 safe-distancing guidelines, seating will be at less than 50% capacity.
Rosters
EAST
Claremore: Trevor Janzen, C. Edison: Marc Turner, SS; Scout Huggins, P/OF/1B; Christian Clack, P/OF. Glenpool: Caleb Moyer, 1B; Tyler Kragel, C. Jenks: Jack Harding, 2B; Bryson Diener, OF. Metro Christian: Andrew Osborne, 2B; Trey Hubner, OF; Brandon Cox, IF. Pryor: Anthony Wilson, P; Braedon Graham, P; Keiton Roberson, P; Ryne Freeman, OF/IF; Blair Scroggins, IF/P.
Coaches: Pat Foster, Metro Christian; Gerald Osborne, Pryor; Sam Nelson and Rodney Cline, Glenpool; Jacob Nelson, Jenks.
WEST
Berryhill: Sager Dodson, P/OF; Braden Hendrix, OF; Cole Voss, 3B. Bixby: Connor Davis, OF/P. Cascia Hall: Levi Gunn, OF; Jaxon Henderson, P. Collinsville: Isaac Webb, SS. Holland Hall: Eli Collum, C; Jack Jenkins, IF/C/P; Logan Littlefield, P/OF. Kiefer: Tanner Folsom, P/1B; Grant Strecker, P/OF. Mannford: Tony Nyborg, IF/OF. Sapulpa: Coleson Coffey, P/IF; Bennett Henderson, OF; Christopher Jones, P.
Coaches: Tony Reeder, Collinsville; Dean Wilson, Cascia Hall.
NORTH
Bishop Kelley: Jack Jones, C/P; John Speicher, P. Coweta: Grant Latendresse, P/UT; Chandler Wheeler, P. Liberty: Troy Applegarth, IF/OF. Owasso: Pepe Casey, 3B; Conley Rae, P. Sand Springs: Jaxon Skaggs, P. Verdigris: Colton Anderson, P; Austin Neal, P/OF; Brent Olson, C; Sloan Roller, OF; Toby Willis, SS. Victory Christian: Jordan Droze, OF; Brenden Fink, IF; Jonny Howard, IF.
Coaches: Matt Brown, Sand Springs; Sam Nelson, Glenpool.
SOUTH
Broken Arrow: Luke Cahill, P; Kade Folmar, OF; Ryan Free, IF; Nolan Heald, OF/P; Isaiah Keller, OF; Ryan Lynn, 1B/P; Pierce Plummer, P; Chandler Suddath, P; Coby Wamego, P; Braedan Warwick, C; Cole White, IF/P. Union: Keaton Barrett IF/P; Fabian Galarza, OF; Nathan Harris, OF. Lincoln Christian: Keegan Porter, IF/P. Regent Prep: Kade Faith, OF; Levi Haueter, SS.
Coaches: Pat Foster and Matt Clyburn, Metro Christian.