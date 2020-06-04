An eagle on the par-5 ninth Thursday helped propel former Regent Prep golfer JP Roller to the Oklahoma Golf Association Junior Boys Championship at Kickingbird Golf Club in Edmond.
Roller, who is headed to play at Texas Tech in the fall, won 4 and 2 n the match-play final over Christian Heritage Academy’s Drew Goodman, a University of Oklahoma commit.
Leading by one hole through eight, Roller went 3-up by winning the ninth and 10th. He then drove to within four feet on the par-3 16th and Goodman conceded the match after missing his birdie putt.
“It feels good. It was the second match of the day and it was really hot out there, so it feels good winning and grinding it out,” Roller said.
He said it ranked with his biggest tournament wins. He captured the 2A individual state high school title as a sophomore in 2018 and won an AJGA event in Lubbock Texas in 2017.