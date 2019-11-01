For the first time since opening in 1939, Rogers is expected to play its high school football games next season in a stadium on campus.
On Friday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the stadium that is part of a $415 million bond project passed by Tulsa voters in 2015.
“Eighty years we’ve been waiting for this,” Rogers principal Nikki Dennis said in her welcoming address on a sunny afternoon.
The $4.5 million stadium also will be the home for the Will Rogers College High and Junior High School soccer and track teams. It is being built west of the main building and on the site of the current football practice field. The field’s turf will be replaced.
Crossland Construction is the general contractor, and the stadium was designed by Sparks Reed Architecture and Interiors.
Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud, a 1964 Rogers graduate, said the stadium should be ready for the next school year.
“This is a great day for this school, neighborhood, school district and city of Tulsa,” Cloud said. “It’s been a while to get here, but we’re excited about it.”
It will be the first new TPS football stadium since the facility built at East Central in 1997. Cloud said a stadium is being planned for Central in 2021.
State Sen. David Rader, a 1975 Rogers graduate and former University of Tulsa head football coach/quarterback, recalled past notable Ropers football players such as Bill Van Burkleo, Joey Grayson, John Henry Ward and Henry Frnka Jr.
“But today is about looking forward,” Rader said. “It’s for these students and the students to come, and the vision is that this community will be able to use this facility so the youngsters coming up will envision in them that this is what I want to do, this is where I want to go to school, this is where I want to graduate, this is where I want to do life. These things can all happen because of this stadium, and this is why we’re so excited.”
For several years, Rogers has played its home games at S.E. Williams Stadium, located five miles away at Booker T. Washington High School.
”Now Rogers won’t have to travel to a home game and can play at home,” said Rader, who thanked the community for supporting the bond project and added referring to the schools’ colors, “S.E. Williams Stadium is orange as it should be, but Rogers need to be playing in a stadium that is gold.”
Rogers’ band and cheer squad joined the football, soccer and track teams at the ceremony. All will be using the new stadium.
For Ropers senior quarterback Gator Cosar, watching the groundbreaking was “bittersweet.”
“I’ve heard talk about this stadium since I was in seventh grade,” Cosar said. “I always hoped I would get to play in it, but I will be back next year watching my boys play there.”