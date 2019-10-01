Devion Williams may be a defensive lineman, but he knows how to act when he has the football in his hands.
The 6-foot-1, 286-pound Muskogee senior has recovered four fumbles this season and returned two of them for touchdowns.
He went 88 yards with a fumble in a 47-6 win at Ponca City last Friday and also had a scoop-and-score against McAlester in the season opener.
Williams was moved to defensive tackle as a senior after starting his first two seasons at nose guard. He has 36 tackles and two sacks.
Roughers coach Rafe Watkins said Williams is a “force” for a unit allowing only 54 rushing yards and 10 points per game.
Williams’ four fumble recoveries are part of a staggering 20 takeaways created by the Roughers in four games. They take a 4-0 mark against visiting Sand Springs on Friday.
Senior quarterback/defensive back Ty Williams has a team-leading four interceptions. Caleb Webb and Isaiah Givens have returned interceptions for touchdowns and Kaunor Ashley also has a fumble-return TD.