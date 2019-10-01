IMG_0579

Muskogee defensive tackle Devion Williams has returned two of his four fumble recoveries for touchdowns and the Roughers have created 20 turnovers in four games. Courtesy photo

 Courtesy

Devion Williams may be a defensive lineman, but he knows how to act when he has the football in his hands.

The 6-foot-1, 286-pound Muskogee senior has recovered four fumbles this season and returned two of them for touchdowns.

He went 88 yards with a fumble in a 47-6 win at Ponca City last Friday and also had a scoop-and-score against McAlester in the season opener.

Williams was moved to defensive tackle as a senior after starting his first two seasons at nose guard. He has 36 tackles and two sacks.

Roughers coach Rafe Watkins said Williams is a “force” for a unit allowing only 54 rushing yards and 10 points per game.

Williams’ four fumble recoveries are part of a staggering 20 takeaways created by the Roughers in four games. They take a 4-0 mark against visiting Sand Springs on Friday.

Senior quarterback/defensive back Ty Williams has a team-leading four interceptions. Caleb Webb and Isaiah Givens have returned interceptions for touchdowns and Kaunor Ashley also has a fumble-return TD.

Mike Brown

918-581-8390

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @mikebrownTW

Tags