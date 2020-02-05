First impressions can be deceiving.
When he started watching Broken Arrow’s Pearson twins play soccer, Kansas State women’s coach Mike Dibbini thought they were the same person.
“He wondered why they have that field player playing in goal now,” goalkeeper Peyton Pearson said with a chuckle.
Dibbini realized his mistake and decided to recruit both.
Peyton and Presli Pearson, a center midfielder, committed to the Wildcats three years ago and signed national letters in November.
They plan to go through Broken Arrow’s signing day ceremony, which was postponed Wednesday because of snow and has been moved to 11 a.m. Monday.
The twins were part of leading the Tigers to their 2018 Class 6A state championship and last year’s state-semifinal finish.
Presli scored 14 goals for the 2018 championship team and Peyton allowed only three goals in 17 matches, posting 15 shutouts.
New BA coach Kassie Embrey said she expects strong senior leadership from the pair as the Tigers shoot for another 6A title and has made them captains, along with senior defender Mollie Breiner, who signed with Oklahoma State.
The twins may be headed to the same Big 12 school, but they don’t plan to room together. No thank you.
“We’ve lived together for 18 years and I said that was enough,” Presli said. “Having other roommates is about new experiences and making new friends. Besides, we’ll still be in walking distance if we need each other.”