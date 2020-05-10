Beggs free safety Kendal Daniels has narrowed his field of college football choices to a final four and the University of Oklahoma is still in the mix.
Rated a four-star prospect and the nation’s No. 7 safety by 247sports.com, Daniels announced Sunday on Twitter that he is still considering the Sooners, along with LSU, Clemson and Texas A&M.
In April, he narrowed the field to 12 schools. Not making the cut Sunday were Oklahoma State, Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame and Oregon.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Daniels is also a standout receiver and basketball player. He had 125 tackles and returned three of his six interceptions for touchdowns last season, helping lead the Demons to the 2A semifinals.
He also caught 38 passes for 462 yards and five TDs and was a Tulsa World All-State section-team selection.