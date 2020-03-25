The Oklahoma state board of education voted unanimously to close public schools through the end of the academic year.
The move also prohibits extracurricular activities, meaning the end of high school sports activity in the state of Oklahoma in 2020.
After about 45 minutes of discussion, the state board voted 7-0 to approve state superintendent Joy Hofmeister's proposal to close public schools and for districts to go to distance-learning models for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association had remained determined to reschedule the 6A-5A-4A-3A-2A state basketball tournaments, postponed from March 12, and continue with all spring sports activities as scheduled.
The OSSAA's board of directors was to meet virtually on Thursday and consider the state board's action, along with other items on its monthly meeting agenda.