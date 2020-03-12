Jenks boys basketball coach Clay Martin (from left), team manager Chris Havenstrite, Memorial coach Bobby Allison and Edmond Memorial coach Shane Cowherd discuss the suspension of the state basketball tournaments Thursday outside of Memorial Veterans Arena. BARRY LEWIS/Tulsa World
The OSSAA’s Cecilia Robinson-Woods (right), board president, standing with executive director David Jackson (center) and board vice president Mike Simpson, discusses the suspension of OSSAA events, including the state basketball tournaments, Thursday in Oklahoma City. Nate Billings/The Oklahoman
Jimmy Gibson of Tulsa reads a sign announcing the postponement of the state high school basketball tournament due to the coronavirus at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Thursday. Gibson drove to Oklahoma City to see Tahlequah Sequoyah play in the Class 3A tournament. Nate Billings/The Oklahoman
A man who wished not to be identified hangs cancellation notices at the Class 6A state basketball tournament at Oral Roberts University on Thursday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Barry Lewis
NATE BILLINGS
Class 6A boys basketball quarterfinal opponents Jenks and Edmond Memorial met at Memorial Veterans Arena on Thursday afternoon.
But they greeted each other outside the arena instead of inside it, a few minutes after the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced the 6A-2A state tournaments were postponed indefinitely.
Ninety minutes before the state tournaments were scheduled to start, the OSSAA executive director David Jackson said at a news conference at the OSSAA office in Oklahoma City that “we can’t take that chance” of playing the state tournaments after developments from the previous 24 hours.
***Due to the public health concern, the OSSAA has postponed all the State Basketball Tournaments.
We will update the OSSAA website as to when the tournaments will be rescheduled.***
Those included two Utah Jazz players, who were in OKC to play the Thunder, testing positive for COVID-19 — with one of those players, Donovan Mitchell, having been at Del City High School on Wednesday. Del City’s boys and girls teams are in the 5A state tournament.
OSSAA vice president Mike Simpson said at the news conference, “The best thing is to err on the side of caution.”
The OSSAA released the following statement:
“Due to the public health concern, the OSSAA has postponed all the State Basketball Tournaments, all OSSAA Regional Speech Tournaments, and all OSSAA District Music contests for this weekend. No OSSAA Basketball State Tournament or OSSAA playoff-level fine arts contest will be scheduled during spring break (March 15th-March 22nd). We will update the OSSAA website as to when the tournaments will be rescheduled.”
Jenks senior guard Ike Houston said, “Obviously we were pretty upset. We’re just hoping at same point in the rest of the year we’ll get to play before it’s too late. We’re trying to stay as positive the best we can. It’s been a good season, (and) we’re pretty excited to come in and compete and see what we can do.”
His senior teammate, Trendon Tisdale, added, “It’s crazy, only an hour-and-a-half away.”
Jenks was in its first state tournament since 2015.
“You hate it for kids, especially your seniors, but I truly respect the OSSAA has the safety of everyone involved in mind,” Jenks coach Clay Martin said. “There’s a little part of me that’s almost relieved, because what if something were to happen.”
Edmond Memorial arrived at the arena at 10:30 a.m. and conducted a shoot-around. Bulldogs senior CJ Campbell said, “I don’t want to end on this, we end on a win, but we didn’t get to play in the state tournament. You work all year long for this one moment, to make state, play state, and for me not to get that shot, it’s tough.”
Said Bulldogs coach Shane Cowherd, “I hate it for all your kids, but I hate it for the seniors across the board. That’s awful. They all have their dreams and aspirations, and what if it’s the first or second time your school has made it?”
It was to be only the third state appearance in Sand Springs’ long history.
“It’s unfortunate, but I go along with it,” Sandites coach Eric Savage said. “I could see it trickling down to the high school level with everything breaking down with the NBA and college tournaments last night. It’s new territory for everybody.
“I don’t know how they can make it up and it wouldn’t surprise me if they didn’t. I feel for the players. I thought this was going to be a wide-open tournament. All the state tournament teams can say they won their last game.”
Booker T. Washington coach Conley Phipps’ defending 6A champions were three hours from tipoff when the postponement was announced.
“I feel bad for our team, but I understand the decision,” Phipps said. “When I met with the team I told them it’s bigger than Booker T. basketball, it’s about the public safety.”
Memorial coach Bobby Allison’s defending 5A champion Chargers were also three hours away from their scheduled game at Skiatook when the OSSAA’s decision was announced.
“Being a situation that is completely out of our control, all we can as a team is pray for a healthy outcome for everyone worldwide and stay healthy,” Allison said, “And ready ourselves mentally and physically for our chance to get back on the court as a team and compete.
“Health and safety of everyone is most important and it is just a life experience for these young men in being able to control what you can and stay ready.”
Edison qualified for the 5A boys state tournament for the first time since 2015.
“What a disappointing day,” Edison coach Michael Parish said. “I hate it for our seniors not going to get a chance to play in the state tournament, but I do think the OSSAA made the correct move. I wasn’t worried as much about the coaches or players, but what if we were exposed and then hugged our parents and grandparents and passed it on to them.”
East Central girls coach Gary Pitts’ team qualified for the 5A tournament.
“I think they’re (OSSAA) doing the right thing,” Pitts said. “I think it’s a shame for the kids, but I think they’re doing this to be safe and that’s the most important thing.
“You’ve got spring break coming up next week and it’s gonna be kind of hard to pull everyone back in if (the tournament is rescheduled) a month from now. Some girls do other sports. You have track and soccer and a lot of other things.
“The girls’ focus will be difficult to manage. Every school will manage the way we know how to manage it. But this is a serious matter (and if things get worse), I think the last thing everybody will be thinking about is who the state champion is.”
Thursday started somewhat normally for Memorial athletic director Mark Dover, the 6A boys site director who began working at the arena at 7:30 a.m.
“We were sanitizing everything, doing typical game day stuff, making sure signs were up and teams knowing where to go,” Dover said. “At 11:30, we were told to stop selling tickets.”
Webster and Holland Hall were qualifiers for the 4A boys state tournament.
Webster, looking for its first gold ball since 1966, had not left Tulsa when coach Scott Bowman learned about the decision. Bowman said he is hopeful the tournament can be rescheduled.
“We’re disappointed. Our players were kind of in shock,” Bowman said. “I wish we were playing. I really think we’re gonna play.”
Holland Hall, which was scheduled to play at 3:30 p.m. at Edmond Deer Creek, learned about the postponement around Stroud, about at the halfway mark of the trip.
Holland Hall coach Teddy Owens said, “Our guys were so locked in and confident. Then when I went to the back of the bus and I told our seniors, and saw the look on their faces, the potential finality of it, this might be it for them, that was the toughest thing. Many of the seniors are never going to play another competitive basketball game. We’re all trying to wrap our minds around this and figure it out.”
