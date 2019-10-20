Class 5A
No. 1 Victory Christian Conquerors
Record: 31-2
Titles: 2 (2017-18)
Notes: Conquerors have won two consecutive state titles, reeling in the 2017 title in Class 5A and the 2018 crown in 4A. … Victory Christian is led up front by Jaxie Wakley, Riley Mattoon and Ruthie Udoumoh.
No. 4 Coweta Tigers
Record: 29-11
Titles: None
Notes: Linzy Dill leads the Tigers with 301 kills. … Heather Stiles has 909 assists and 233 digs. … Kaycee Stiles has 640 digs.
No. 5 Claremore Zebras
Record: 26-9
Titles: None
Notes: Becca Hilmes leads the Zebras with 525 digs. … Brooke Jones has 34 aces, 48 blocks, 385 digs and 287 kills. … Maddie Hardage has 40 aces, 223 kills and 103 blocks. … Riley Renfroe has 68 aces, 45 kills, 55 blocks, 110 digs and 926 assists.
No. 3 Bishop Kelley Comets
Record: 21-11
Titles: 18 (1989-92, ’98-99, 2000-02, ’05, ’07-12, ’15, ’18)
Notes: This is the Comets’ 34th straight year to qualify for the state tournament. … Caitlin Ozment has 311 kills and 304 digs. … Caroline Ernst has 491 digs. … Audrey Buford has 1,401 assists and 217 kills. … Abby Medico has 227 digs and 199 kills.
No. 7 Cascia Hall Commandos
Record: 23-9
Titles: 8 (1999, 2000-04, ’11-12)
Notes: Senior Quinnlan Murray leads a youthful squad that knocked off Del City and Santa Fe South to qualify for the state tournament.
Class 6A
No. 1 Broken Arrow Tigers
Record: 30-2
Titles: 1 (1993)
Notes: Macy Blackburn leads the Tigers with 353 kills, and Mac McGuire leads with a .312 hitting percentage. … Haylie Jones has a team-high 611 assists, while Natalie Morales has collected 430 digs. …. The Tigers have dropped only 13 sets this season.
No. 8 Jenks Trojans
Record: 18-14
Titles: 4 (1996-97, 2006, ’14)
Notes: The Trojans snapped a four-match losing streak with three wins in a row to close out the regular season, including two wins in regional play to earn a spot in the state tournament. … Mikiah Perdue leads Jenks with a 44.4 kill percentage. … Alison Montes is the Trojans’ leader in digs with more than 400.