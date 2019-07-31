Former University of Tulsa receiver Steve Largent and former University of Oklahoma Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Sam Bradford will be among the first to enter the new Putnam City Athletic Hall of Fame.
The first Hall of Fame banquet is set for Aug. 30 at Victory Church, 4300 N. MacArthur Boulevard, Warr Acres, Oklahoma. Doors open at 6 p.m. Mike Cornett, former Oklahoma City mayor, will serve as master of ceremonies.
Largent, a 1972 Putnam City graduate, was a second-team Associated Press All-American as a TU senior in 1975 and went on to a Hall of Fame career in the National Football League, setting six league records over 14 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.
Over four seasons, Largent caught a TU career-record 32 TD passes and ranks among school career leaders in receptions (136) and receiving yards (2,385).
Bradford, a Putnam North graduate, became the first sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy in 2008 when he passed for 4,720 yards and 50 TDs, leading OU to a Big 12 title and a national runner-up finish.
A nine-year NFL veteran, Bradford was the league’s No. 1 overall draft selection by the St. Louis Rams in 2010 and was the league's rookie of the year.
Others to be inducted are:
Mike Little, late former standout football coach who guided Putnam West and Putnam North to state titles;
A.D. Burtschi, who guided Putnam City to more than 750 wins and four state titles over 42 seasons;
Bob Shirley, former University of Oklahoma baseball standout who pitched 11 years in the big leagues for five teams (Padres, Cardinals, Reds, Yankees and Royals).
Mike Maddox, who led Putnam North’s 1987 state runner-up basketball team and went on to play at the University of Kansas;
Mike Cutter, standout running back on Putnam West’s 1982 championship football team;
Jan Ross, a 24-year member of OU’s women’s basketball staff;
David Diefenderfer, longtime Putnam City assistant who guided three girls tennis teams and one boys tennis team to state titles;
Brian Tallet, former Louisiana State University baseball player and four-time MLB draftee;
Corey Baze, who captained Oklahoma State’s 1989 national champion wrestling team.