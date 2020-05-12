Stillwater drew from the collegiate ranks in filling coaching vacancies in wrestling and boys basketball, the school announced Tuesday.
Former Oklahoma State wrestler Ethan Kyle will head up the Pioneers' wrestling program and former successful NOC-Enid women’s basketball coach Scott Morris will be the new boys basketball head coach.
Kyle, a 2007 OSU graduate, has spent the past 11 years as an assistant coach at the University of Wyoming. Most recently, he was associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.
Kyle wrestled for four OSU national championship teams and was team captain as a senior. He served as an OSU graduate assistant before going to Wyoming, where he also received a master's degree in health and kinesiology in 2015.
Morris, a Tonkawa High graduate, started the NOC-Enid women’s program and coached for 19 seasons, guiding the Jets to 456 wins and into five NJCAA national tournaments.