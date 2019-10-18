Dae Dae Leathers went over 3,000 career rushing yards and Tahlequah took sole possession of first place in District 5A-4 with its 58-13 win at Pryor on Thursday night.
Unofficially, Leathers rushed for 207 yards and three TDs on 22 carries. He entered the game needing 54 yards to reach the 3,000-yard mark.
Tate Christian threw three TD passes as the Tigers improved to 7-0 overall, their best start in 28 years, and all but clinched a postseason berth.
Tahlequah’s defense also did the trick, holding Pryor to its lowest point total since a season-opening loss to Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Since that game, Pryor had averaged 43.2 points while winning five straight games.