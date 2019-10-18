Tahlequah vs Collinsville (copy)

Tahlequah’s Dae Dae Leathers carries the ball against Collinsville on Oct. 11, 2019. On Thursday night, the senior running back went over 3,000 career rushing yards in a 58-13 win at Pryor. By Brett Rojo / For the Tulsa World

Dae Dae Leathers went over 3,000 career rushing yards and Tahlequah took sole possession of first place in District 5A-4 with its 58-13 win at Pryor on Thursday night.

Unofficially, Leathers rushed for 207 yards and three TDs on 22 carries. He entered the game needing 54 yards to reach the 3,000-yard mark.

Tate Christian threw three TD passes as the Tigers improved to 7-0 overall, their best start in 28 years, and all but clinched a postseason berth.

Tahlequah’s defense also did the trick, holding Pryor to its lowest point total since a season-opening loss to Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Since that game, Pryor had averaged 43.2 points while winning five straight games.

