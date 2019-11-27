David Alexander received a blast from the past when he was named Broken Arrow’s head football coach in 2014.
Richard Mosby presented him with a football program from the 1981 season when Alexander was an All-State offensive lineman for the Tigers.
Mosby spent 30 years as a coach and teacher with the district and has spent a subsequent 20 years volunteering with the BA athletic department.
For a time, he was in charge of producing programs for Tigers football games. The program he gave Alexander was part of a treasure trove of memorabilia Mosby has accumulated in his 50-year association with the district.
“I bet he’s got programs from almost every game that’s ever been played here,” Alexander said.
That is probably an exaggeration, but Alexander said it illustrates a larger point about Mosby.
“The guy is timeless. He probably loves Broken Arrow more than anybody else,” Alexander said. “He’s dedicated his life to the place, and that’s pretty noble.”
A 1957 All-State football player from Haskell, Mosby took his first coaching job at BA’s Central Junior High in 1967. He coached Alexander as a ninth-grader and worked with countless other Tigers athletes and students.
Since his retirement from full-time education in 1999, he has been one of the faces of the district, working behind the scenes, helping run athletic events and doing every kind of odd job.
“The kids all know him because he’s there for everything,” Alexander said. “He knows every kid’s name and they know his name. It’s pretty amazing that one guy can have that much influence on the lives of that many people.”
On this Thanksgiving Day, it’s hard to know whether the Broken Arrow community is more grateful for Mosby or Mosby is more grateful for his adopted hometown. It’s probably a wash.
“I’m appreciative of the time I’ve spent here and for the students and players I had over the years,” Mosby said. “It’s great when they come back and you’re able to see that they’ve gone on to different things and you know you had a small part in that.”
BA Athletic Director Steve Dunn said, “Coach Mosby has dedicated his life to serving young people, and there is no greater way to give back to a community than by investing in the children through education.”
Mosby coached ninth-grade football, wrestling and track at BA’s Central High School for nine years (1967-76), returned to his old job after a brief time in Texas and coached another 21 years in the district.
Today, he and his wife of 56 years, the former Emma Allen of Bixby, live in the Stonewood Hills edition, in their fourth BA residence. They have three daughters (Leanna Onstott, Susan Wray and Brenda Gearhardt), six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Mosby’s former students went on to become brokers, bankers, bakers and many other things. One was president of Halliburton, the multinational oil field service company.
Another — Alexander — grew up to be a National Football League player. From Broken Arrow, Alexander went on to start for three seasons at the University of Tulsa and then played eight years for the Philadelphia Eagles (1987-94), never missing a game.
“David was a good, good athlete and a very coachable kid,” Mosby said. “Some kids are not coachable, but he was very coachable.”
Alexander talks with awe about Mosby’s memorabilia collection. He traded an Eagles helmet for an old-time canvas sideline parka he has hanging in his office and a leather football helmet now displayed in the trophy case in the Varsity Training Center.
Mosby will turn 80 in January, but he shows no signs of slowing down.
“He’s the kind of guy who will show up at 9 in the morning on game day, ready to go to work,” said Ken Ellett, executive director of student programs for the district and a previous athletic director who worked with Mosby for years.
Before a home football game, Mosby runs errands all over campus, driving the “Green Gator” John Deere tractor purchased by the district for his campus use.
Around 4 p.m., you’ll see him laying out the down and distance markers and placing pylons around the end zones in Memorial Stadium.
A little later, the visiting team’s buses arrive and he’s there to greet the coaches and drivers and direct them to their parking spaces and locker rooms. Later still, he’s in the press box preparing coffee and refreshments for the media and other game officials.
Hospitality is one of his passions.
Mosby played two years of football at Connors State College and went on to Northeastern State University, but a knee injury ended his playing career. He received undergraduate and master’s degrees from NSU and arrived at BA for his first job in 1967.
His annual salary was $4,650 and he received a $300 stipend to coach ninth-grade football, wrestling and track.
His first superintendent was H.W. Baldwin and the city’s population was around 9,600.
Today, the population is closer to 110,000 and the high school is the state’s largest, with more than 5,000 students in the upper four grades.
“It’s gotten enormous,” Mosby said. “(In the early days), you walked down Main Street and you knew every person and every merchant because you got to drinking coffee with them.
“That helped later when I was put in charge of doing the (football) programs. When you went to ask a merchant to buy an ad, it was harder for him to turn you down because he had gotten to know you.”