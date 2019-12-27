Friday night’s much-anticipated matchup between Booker T. Washington’s Bryce Thompson and Oklahoma City Heritage Hall’s Trey Alexander lived up to the hype.
Each scored 33 points, but Thompson came away with the victory as he led the Class 6A No. 1 Hornets past the 4A No. 2 Chargers 74-63 in the 55th Tournament of Champions semifinals at the Mabee Center.
Thompson, a Kansas signee who is the state’s top recruit in the Class of 2020, was 13-of-18 from the field. Alexander, the state’s No. 1 recruit in the Class of ’21, was 10-of-27 from the field and 10-of-12 on free throws with seven rebounds.
“They were making big shot after big shot,” Washington coach Conley Phipps II said. “We weren’t playing very well in the first half and then Bryce took over and got us a little cushion.”
The defending TofC and 6A champion Hornets (6-1) advance to play 5A No. 1 Del City (6-0) in the title game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Demontreal Crutchfield had 21 points to lead Del City past 5A No. 2 Memorial 61-49 in the other semifinal.
B.T. Washington 74, OKC Heritage Hall 63
Thompson scored 21 in the first half to give the Hornets a 39-28 lead. Heritage Hall rallied to cut its deficit to 54-50 early in the fourth quarter before Thompson answered with two driving baskets and the Chargers didn’t get any closer.
“Bryce had 33 points on 18 shots, that’s pretty good,” Conley Phipps II said. “He played big time. We beat a real good team. That was a heck of a basketball game.”
Trey Phipps added 21 points for Washington, including 16 in the second half.
Del City 61, Memorial 49
Crutchfield scored nine in the second quarter when the Eagles stretched their lead to 30-15 just before intermission. The closest the Chargers got in the second half was 41-34 late in the third quarter.
Del City pressured Memorial into 22 turnovers.
“I told our guys that if we can come out and be the best defensive team tonight I think we will have a chance, and that was our focus going into this game, playing on both ends hard and really buying in on defense,” Del City coach Lenny Hatchett said.
Del City, which committed 12 turnovers, outscored Memorial 21-10 off turnovers and 26-16 in the paint.
“We knew we couldn’t turn it over and had to do our best to get quality shots against their pressure,” Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. “I thought for spurts we did, but they sped us up and we were not in control. Our guards have just got to grow from it. I said it was going to be a barometer for us and that’s exactly what it was.”
Memorial defeated Del City in the past three postseasons, including 63-52 in last year’s 5A state final.
“Tulsa Memorial is a tough ballclub with a lot of tradition, Coach Allison does a great job. They’ve had our number the past few years,” Hatchett said. “I know our seniors had been looking forward to this game, I think it’s a huge win mentally for our kids and program, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do.”
Kavon Key had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Memorial (10-3).
Duke 53, OKC Millwood 43
In a consolation game, Jameson Richardson and Mason Rice had 19 points and eight rebounds each to lead Class B No. 1 Duke (9-1), which bounced back from a 48-point loss to Washington on Thursday to pull off arguably the biggest TofC boys upset since 4A Roland defeated 6A Union in the 2012 title game. Millwood, ranked No. 1 in 3A, has 15 boys state titles — second only to Washington’s 16 in OSSAA history.
“That might be the most exciting win of my career,” Duke coach Nick Gable said. ”I’ve been to the state tournament and we’ve won some games at the state tournament, but this win is over such a prestigious opponent with such a storied tradition — and the size of their school.
”I tell my guys that our practice uniforms by accident look like the Hickory Huskers (from “Hoosiers”), so ‘Why not us?’ “
Matt Milner had 13 assists for Duke. Isaiah Williams scored 27 for Millwood (4-5), which led 27-21 at halftime.
Rice scored all of his points in the second half to lead the Tigers’ comeback. His three-point play with 5:21 left gave Duke a 38-37 lead it would not relinquish. Rice scored 12 in the fourth quarter and Richardson made 4-of-4 free throws in the final minute.
”I came out dropping every pass, but in the second (half) I came out and did what I do,” Rice said. “We came out and did what needed to be done. This was a big win for us.”
Okemah 43, Garber 42
In a consolation game, Wacey Williams scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half, including the go-ahead basket with 2:25 left, and also blocked a layup on the ensuing possession to lift the 2A No. 7 Panthers (6-2) past the Class A No. 4 Wolverines (9-3).
Cade Dean’s two free throws with 18.2 seconds remaining proved to be the difference as Garber’s Sha Martin scored off a missed 3 at the buzzer.
B.T. WASHINGTON 74, OKC HERITAGE HALL 63
Heritage Hall 13 15 17 18 — 63
B.T. Washington 15 24 15 20 — 74
OKC Heritage Hall (7-2): Trey Alexander 33, Jack Spanier 9, Kenneth Daughty 8, Phillip Smitherman 7, Sebastian Perry 4, Burns Baker 2.
B.T. Washington (6-1): Bryce Thompson 33, Trey Phipps 21, Ijai Johnson 11, Jalen Breath 6, Kameron Parker 3.
DEL CITY 61, MEMORIAL 49
Del City 14 16 14 17 — 61
Memorial 10 8 16 15 — 49
Del City (6-0): Demontreal Crutchfield 21, Sherod Davis 13, Nate Goodlow 10, Keyondre Young 9, Javeon McCalister 4, Kyren Williams 4.
Memorial (10-3): Will Hill 12, Kavon Key 11, Ty Frierson 7, Seth Pratt 6, Jaelen Tucker 6, Juwan Provitt 5, Montae Collins 2.
DUKE 53, OKC MILLWOOD 43
Millwood 19 8 6 10 — 43
Duke 12 9 11 21 — 53
OKC Millwood (4-5): Isaiah Williams 27, Myles Jeffries 9, Ricky Hunt 3, Harold Bagby 2, Siee Russell 2.
Duke (9-1): Jameson Richardson 19, Mason Rice 19, Dawson Brooks 9, Gage Milner 5, Matt Milner 1.
OKEMAH 43, GARBER 42
Garber 10 12 7 13 — 42
Okemah 10 16 11 6 — 43
Garber (9-3): TJ Bennett 10, Ty Chester 10, Daegan Vandiver 7, Sha Martin 6, Taye Sullivan 6, Will Curl 3.
Okemah (6-2): Wacey Williams 13, Ethan Hodgens 12, Cade Dean 7, Kurtis Wilson 6, Kaiden Bear 3, Makhan Harjo 2.
Tournament of ChampionsAt ORU’s Mabee Center
THURSDAY
Del City 66, Garber 58
B.T. Washington 81, Duke 33
OKC Heritage Hall 47, OKC Millwood 40
Memorial 56, Okemah 48
FRIDAY
Okemah 43, Garber 42
Duke 53, OKC Millwood 43
Del City 61, Memorial 49
B.T. Washington 74, OKC Heritage Hall 63
SATURDAY
Seventh-place game
OKC Millwood (4-5) vs. Garber (9-3), 10:30 a.m.
Fifth-place game
Duke (9-1) vs. Okemah (6-2), 1:30 p.m.
Third-place game
Memorial (10-3) vs. OKC Heritage Hall (7-2), 5:30 p.m.
Championship
Del City (6-0) vs. B.T. Washington (6-1), 8:30 p.m.