In the Tournament of Champions' biggest boys upset since 2012, Class B Duke defeated tradition-rich Oklahoma City Millwood 53-43 in a consolation game between top-ranked teams Friday afternoon at Mabee Center.
Jameson Richardson and Mason Rice had 19 points and eight rebounds each to lead Duke (9-1), which bounced back from a 48-point loss to 6A Booker T. Washington on Thursday. Washington has the most OSSAA boys state basketball titles with 16, followed by Millwood with 15. Duke has never won a boys state title.
"That might be the most exciting win of my career," Duke coach Nick Gable said. "I've been to the state tournament and we've won some games at the state tournament, but this win is over such a prestigious opponent with such a storied tradition -- and the size of their school.
"I tell my guys that our practice uniforms by accident look like the Hickory Huskers (from "Hoosiers"), so `Why not us?' "
Matt Milner had 13 assists for Duke. Isaiah Williams scored 27 for 3A Millwood (4-5), which led 27-21 at halftime. Millwood was 5-of-13 on 3s in the first half, but 0-of-9 in the second half.
"Whenever we lose it breaks our heart, we're brothers and we stick together," said Richardson, a 6-8 Abilene Christian signee who averages 27 points. "Coach came in at halftime and said we had to get it together or we're not going to win this game."
Rice scored all of his points in the second half to lead the Tigers' comeback. His three-point play with 5:21 left gave Duke a 38-37 lead it would not relinquish. Rice and Williams traded baskets before Rice added a layup and a 3-pointer for a 45-39 lead.
Rice scored 12 in the fourth quarter and Richardson made 4-of-4 free throws in the final minute.
"We hit some timely shots and that's Mason Rice, right there," Gable said. "He'll shoot it when you don't want it but he will darn sure make it when you need it."
The game ended much better than it started for Rice, who averages 10 points.
"I came out dropping every pass, but in the second (half) I came out and did what I do," Rice said. "We came out and did what needed to be done. This was a big win for us."
And arguably the TofC's most notable boys upset since 4A Roland defeated 6A Union in the 2012 title game. The TofC was started in 1966 with a David-and-Goliath approach that would give small schools a chance they would not otherwise have to compete against larger schools. Duke's average daily membership of 57.88 ranks 431st out of 478 OSSAA high schools -- about one-fifth of Millwood's, which ranks at 176.
On Saturday, Duke will face 2A No. 7 Okemah, a 43-42 winner over Class A No. 4 Garber on Friday, for the consolation title at 1:30 p.m.
Thursday's quarterfinal loss followed by Friday's game was a rare experience for Duke.
"I'm really proud of my guys," Gable said. "Last year we were 29-0 going into the state tournament and this year we were 8-0 coming in here, so today was the first time I've coached this team after a loss in a year-and-a-half. So I wondered how we would respond and how we would come out, and I couldn't be more proud of my guys. They kept fighting.
"Even if we had not won a game in this tournament it would have been an amazing experience for our kids, but there's no doubt our entire community will never forget this."
DUKE 53, OKC MILLWOOD 43
Millwood 19 8 6 10 — 43
Duke 12 9 11 21 — 53
OKC Millwood (4-5): Isaiah Williams 27, Myles Jeffries 9, Ricky Hunt 3, Harold Bagby 2, Siee Russell 2.
Duke (9-1): Jameson Richardson 19, Mason Rice 19, Dawson Brooks 9, Gage Milner 5, Matt Milner 1.