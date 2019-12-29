On Saturday night, Booker T. Washington, after jumping to a 14-point lead, was on the verge of winning the Tournament of Champions boys title for the second consecutive year and Bryce Thompson was about to capture his second TofC most valuable player award.
But then Del City and Nate Goodlow took those both away.
Goodlow, a 6-2 senior, claimed the TofC MVP award instead after leading the Class 5A No. 1 Eagles to a 67-54 comeback victory over 6A No. 1 Booker T. Washington at Mabee Center. He had 24 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
In three tournament games, Goodlow averaged 16.7 points, was first in steals (11) and second in assists (16).
"He was great," Del City coach Lenny Hatchett said. "He told me, `Coach we're going to get this,' and I've never doubted him since he was a freshman and I'm not doubting him anytime now. I'm real proud of what he's done. He's one of our captains and been one of our leaders since he's been here.
"When you have a point-guard like Nate Goodlow who doesn't mind giving it up and finding those open shooters that helps us offensively a lot."
Del City (7-0), which lost to Memorial in last year's 5A state final, defeated last year's 5A and 6A state champions in the TofC. Class A No. 4 Garber, which went 0-3 in the TofC, had the smallest losing margin against Del City.
"We wanted to get over that hump, we know we can do it now," Goodlow said. "Winning this caliber of tournament, we know we've got what it takes.
"It feels good that we're undefeated, but we've still got a long way to go."
The Eagles appear to be the state's best team in any classification heading into 2020,
"Del City was the tougher team for most of the game, they're a good team," BTW coach Conley Phipps II said. "I've said it all the time, there's not much of a diference between the top two or three teams in 5A and 6A."
Thompson finished his high school career with 212 points in nine TofC games -- ranking third in TofC history behind Pawnee's Keiton Page (272) and Victory Christian's Kelenna Azubuike (250).
The Hornets missed a chance, just as was the case in 2008 with a loss in the boys title game, of becoming the first school to sweep the TofC boys and girls titles in the same year since the girls bracket was added in 1999.
Chargers on track
Memorial, after capturing third place in the TofC, is 11-3 after 14 games -- the same record as it had last year en route to its third consecutive 5A title. And that's after the graduation of twins Kalib and Keylan Boone, who are now playing for Oklahoma State.
"To have the same record after 14 games as we did last year when we were one of the top 100 teams in the country, with the schedule we've gone against, it's as satisfying a semester of basketball as I've ever had as a coach," Memorial's Bobby Allison said. "We've gone through adversity, different lineups, we've had the same starting lineup only four or five games. We have had so many guys who have gained invaluable experience."
Two freshman guards, Seth Pratt and Montae Collins, received notable playing time during the tournament. Pratt was 6-of-7 on 3s in Saturday night's win over Oklahoma City Heritage Hall. Ty Frierson, a TofC second-team selection, is a sophomore guard.
Memorial's Kavon Key, a TofC first-team selection, averaged 16 points and led the tournament with 36 rebounds.
"Kavon Key in these 14 games -- it's as proud of a player as I've been through the first 14 games with what he's given us, his intangibles offensively, defensively, and his maturity," Allison said. "He's the No. 1 reason we're 11-3 and have a chance to host a home regional."
Memorial has two-plus weeks until its next game on Jan. 14 against Edison.
A higher level
Duke became the first Class B team since Red Oak in 2008 to win the TofC's consolation title after victories over 3A No. 1 Millwood and 2A No. 7 Okemah. Those wins came after a 48-point loss to Washington -- tied for the fifth largest margin in the TofC's 55 years.
"This group, they're fun," Duke coach Nick Gable said. "We thought we had a special group, I guess we've proven that we do. We took a lump that first game, we were just a little overwhelmed by the whole situation but to come back and get the consolation wins is a big thing for our guys.
"To put this piece of hardware in our trophy case, that means a lot. We're real excited and we hope this boosts us on to the state tournament. We've got some unfinished business there, we kind of dropped the ball last year."
Duke's Matt Milner led the TofC with 26 assists.
Notes
Thompson was trying to become the fifth player in TofC history to win two MVP awards. The four who have achieved that are Jenks' Nick Sidorakis (2005-06), Azubuike (2000-01), OKC Northwest's Steve Mitchell (1968-69) and OKC Northeast's Ray Russell (1966-67).
MVP awards were not initially named for the first seven TofCs from 1966-72. But during this past weekend, Terrell Lester, who covered those TofCs for the Tulsa World and named the all-tournament teams in those years, selected MVPs retroactively for those first seven tournaments. Other MVPs selected were Pawhuska's Herbert Gilkey (1970), Okmulgee's Dewey McClain (1971) and Central's Henry Johnson (1972)....
Bartlesville's Ben Rovenstine, the 2003 TofC MVP, was inducted into the TofC Hall of Fame on Saturday. Rovenstine led the Bruins to the 2003 title and a runner-up finish in '04.
BOYS
All-Tournament Team
First Team
Player, School;Ht;Grade;Avg.
x-Nate Goodlow, Del City;6-2;Sr.;16.7
Trey Alexander, Heritage Hall;6-5;Jr.;25.7
Kavon Key, Memorial;6-3;Sr.;16.0
Trey Phipps, B.T. Washington;6-2;Sr.;19.3
Jameson Richardson, Duke;6-8;Sr.;19.3
Bryce Thompson, B.T. Washington;6-6;Sr.;27.7
Second Team
Player, School;Ht;Grade;Avg.
Ty Frierson, Memorial;5-10;So.;13.3
Ethan Hodgens, Okemah;6-1;Jr.;12.7
Matt Milner, Duke;6-3;Sr.;4.3
Taye Sullivan, Garber;6-3;So.;11.0
Isaiah Williams, OKC Millwood;6-6;Sr.;20.3
Keyondre Young, Del City;6-5;Jr.;12.3
x--MVP
Leading scorers
Bryce Thompson, B.T. Washington, 83; Trey Alexander, OKC Heritage Hall, 77; Isaiah Williams, OKC Millwood, 61; Trey Phipps, BTW, 58; Jameson Richardson, Duke, 58; Nate Goodlow, Del City, 50; Kavon Key, Memorial, 48; Ty Frierson, Memorial, 40; Ethan Hodgens, Okemah, 38; Mason Rice, Duke, 36.
Leading rebounders
Kavon Key, Memorial, 36; Jalen Breath, BTW, 30; Trey Alexander, OKC Heritage Hall, 29; Jameson Richardson, Duke, 28; Ty Chester, Garber, 24; Isaiah Williams, OKC Millwood, 24; Phillip Smitherman, OKC Heritage Hall, 23; Bryce Thompson, BTW, 20; Kurtis Wilson, Okemah, 20; Wacey Williams, Okemah, 19.