Del City’s second visit to the Mabee Center in 2019 ended a lot sweeter than its first.
And the reverse can be said for Booker T. Washington.
Nate Goodlow had 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lead the Class 5A No. 1 Eagles past 6A No. 1 Booker T. Washington 67-54 in the 55th annual Tournament of Champions title game Saturday night.
Del City (7-0), which lost to Memorial in the 5A state final in March at Mabee Center, rallied from an early 14-point deficit against the Hornets, who won the 6A state final in the same arena last season.
“Booker T. Washington is really good, but I knew our guys, they fight and don’t quit,” Del City coach Lenny Hatchett said. “I knew we were down at half, but I told them at half if we can continue to keep pressuring them and have to make difficult shots, I think we can wear them down a little bit. I thought our bench helped us out a lot more tonight — and our overall team defense.”
BTW coach Conley Phipps II predicted before the game his team would need to take care of the ball in order to win, and it struggled doing that against an aggressive Eagles defense. The Hornets committed 19 turnovers compared to only six for Del City.
The Hornets (6-2) jumped to an 18-4 lead, behind 12 points from Trey Phipps, but the Eagles cut their deficit to 37-32 going into halftime.
Late in the third quarter, Javeon McCalister’s three-point play gave Del City a 44-42 lead late it would not relinquish. The Hornets could not overcome losing center Jalen Breath, who had only two points in 12 minutes before fouling out late in the third.
Del City led 52-44 early in the fourth, but after Trey Phipps made three free throws with 3:38 left, the Eagles’ lead was cut to 55-54. But McCalister answered with a basket and Goodlow then came up with a steal that led to Sherod Davis’ layup as Del City scored the final 12 points.
McCalister added 20 points for the Eagles. Trey Phipps led the Hornets with 26 points and Bryce Thompson scored 19 — but they were held to 14 in the second half.
Memorial 68, OKC Heritage Hall 57
In the third-place game, Ty Frierson scored 20 points and Seth Pratt added 18 with 6-of-7 shooting on 3s to lead 5A No. 2 Memorial (11-3).
”Third-place games are about character,” Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. “Heritage Hall had it and we had it, too. Both teams turned this game into a championship-level environment and that’s a credit to both. We really got something out of this.”
Memorial has won its last two TofC third-place games after losing eight of its previous nine over a 30-year span.
Trey Alexander had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Heritage Hall (7-3), but was shut out in the fourth quarter. Memorial’s lead was 59-57 before Will Hill drove for a layup with 1:18 left that ignited a 9-0 run that ended the game.
”And he got a huge strip on Alexander,” Allison said. “Will Hill guarded him the entire fourth quarter.”
Duke 60, Okemah 48
Abilene Christian signee Jameson Richardson had 28 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Class B No. 1 Tigers (10-1) past the 2A No. 7 Panthers (6-3) in the fifth-place game. Mason Rice’s three-point play with 1:31 left in the third quarter gave the Tigers a 36-34 lead they didn’t relinquish.
For Duke, the game was similar as Friday’s win over Oklahoma City Millwood as the Tigers trailed early before pulling away in the fourth quarter.
OKC Millwood 47, Garber 35
In the seventh-place game, Isaiah Williams had 19 points, 14 rebounds and six assists to lift the 3A No. 1 Falcons (5-5) over the Class A Wolverines (9-4).
DEL CITY 67, B.T. WASHINGTON 54
BTW 20 17 7 10 — 54
Del City 10 22 18 17 — 67
B.T. Washington (6-2): Trey Phipps 26, Bryce Thompson 19, Ijai Johnson 7, Jalen Breath 2.
Del City (7-0): Nate Goodlow 24, Javeon McCalister 20, Kyren Williams 7, Keyondre Young 6, Demontreal Crutchfield 5, Sherod Davis 5.
MEMORIAL 68, OKC HERITAGE HALL 57
Heritage Hall 10 13 21 13 — 57
Memorial 9 18 19 22 — 68
OKC Heritage Hall (7-3): Trey Alexander 22, Jack Spanier 15, Phillip Smitherman 10, Sebastian Perry 6, Joe Washington 4.
Memorial (11-3): Ty Frierson 20, Seth Pratt 18, Kavon Key 13, Will Hill 6, Jaelen Tucker 6, Juwan Provitt 3, Montae Collins 2.
DUKE 60, OKEMAH 48
Duke 10 9 23 18 — 60
Okemah 13 6 18 11 — 48
Duke (10-1): Jameson Richardson 28, Mason Rice 11, Dawson Brooks 11, Matt Milner 8, Gage Milner 2.
Okemah (6-3): Ethan Hodgens 14, Cade Dean 10, Kaiden Bear 9, Wacey Williams 8, Kurtis Wilson 5, Aaron Little 2.
OKC MILLWOOD 47, GARBER 35
Millwood 15 6 9 17 — 47
Garber 10 4 11 10 — 35
OKC Millwood (5-5): Isaiah Williams 19, Myles Jeffries 13, Kobe Law 5, Bill Caldwell 3, Darius Jones 2, Siee Russell 2.
Garber (9-4): Taye Sullivan 10, Sha Martin 8, Ty Chester 6, Damon Malaska 6, Weston Light 2, Daegan Vandiver 2, TJ Bennett 1.
Tournament of Champions
At ORU’s Mabee Center
THURSDAY
Del City 66, Garber 58
B.T. Washington 81, Duke 33
OKC Heritage Hall 47, OKC Millwood 40
Memorial 56, Okemah 48
FRIDAY
Okemah 43, Garber 42
Duke 53, OKC Millwood 43
Del City 61, Memorial 49
B.T. Washington 74, OKC Heritage Hall 63
SATURDAY
OKC Millwood 47, Garber 35 (seventh place)
Duke 60, Okemah 48 (fifth place)
Memorial 68, OKC Heritage Hall 57 (third place)
Del City 67, B.T. Washington 54 (championship)