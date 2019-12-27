Carrigan Hill didn’t know she was going to shoot as well as she did Friday night.
“I just knew I was gonna play a ball game and try to help my teammates the best way I could,” the Booker T. Washington sophomore said.
Hill helped plenty. She went 7-for-9 from the field, made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, spurring the 6A No. 4 Hornets past defending champion Muldrow 60-48 in the semifinals of the 55th Tournament of Champions at the Mabee Center.
B.T. Washington (8-0) advanced to play for the championship at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Hornets will try to win their first tourney title since 2008, facing 6A No. 7 Moore (6-2), which steamrolled 3A No. 3 Adair 54-33 in the other semifinal.
Muldrow (6-2) and Adair (6-3) play at 4 p.m. for third place.
Hill made 3-pointers on the Hornets’ first two possessions, scored her team’s first 11 points and had five 3-pointers and 17 points in the first 11 minutes. Booker T. Washington never trailed.
Aunisty Smith added 13 points and Armani Hill had 10 and the speedy Hornets forced 29 turnover to overcome 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists by the 4A No. 4 Bulldogs’ powerful 6-foot-2 Taylen Collins.
Hill averages 7.4 points, surrounded by scoring threats all over the floor. But she was open when the ball came to her and she shot with confidence.
“We have a lot of weapons and everybody benefits from that,” coach Rabu Leyva said. “I tell the girls to be ready because anyone of them could do the same thing, and this was (Hill’s) night.”
Moore 54, Adair 33
Aaliyah Moore scored 18 points, Ashanti Day added 16 and Raychael Harjo scored 14 to give Lions coach Brent Hodges his 100th coaching win.
The towering Lions shot 64.7% in the first half and didn’t allow the defending 3A champions Warriors to score a field goal until 5:48 remained in the second quarter.
Moore led 37-10 at halftime and by as many as 30 points in the second half.
Grace Johnson led Adair with seven points and Autumn Hines had six points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Oologah 42, Will Rogers 40
Kiah Purdunn hit an off-balance 10-footer as time expired to lift the Mustangs (4-2).
“I was falling and I was just hoping it would go in,” she said.
Rogers rallied from a 12-point deficit, but Oologah had the last crack. Lilly Ruark missed from the corner with about 2½ seconds left, but the ball fell directly to Purdunn, who speared it and flipped it into the basket with one hand.
Purdunn finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and five steals.
Nakia Cullom led the Ropers with 16 points, and Devin Wright had 14 rebounds to go with seven points.
Kellyville 48, Coweta 47
The Ponies rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final 2:12. Kailyn Bearpaw scored 20 points, and Jade Upshaw had 11 of her 19 in the fourth quarter and made the go-ahead foul shot with 1.8 seconds left. Lexi Mercer led Coweta with 18 points.
OOLOGAH 42, WILL ROGERS 40
Will Rogers 6 11 8 15 — 40
Oologah 12 14 7 9 — 42
Rogers (6-2): Nakia Cullom 16, Devin Wright 7, Natorie Graham 6, Quinnae Love 6, Daijeana Floyd 4, Raegan McQuarters 1.
Oologah (4-2): Kiah Purdunn 22, Karly Wadsworth 11, Baylie DeSpain 5, Lilly Ruark 2, Bailie Runner 2.
KELLYVILLE 48, COWETA 47
Coweta 7 13 13 14 — 47
Kellyville 4 11 14 19 — 48
Coweta (3-5): Lexi Mercer 18, Hannah Meadows 9, Linda Brice 8, Madison Wheat 7, Allyson Mercer 3, Cooper Hilton 2.
Kellyville (6-1): Kailyn Bearpaw 20, Jade Upshaw 19, Madison Riley 6, Cierah Jones 3.
B.T. WASHINGTON 60, MULDROW 48
Muldrow 8 11 11 18 — 48
B.T. Washington 14 16 18 12 — 60
Muldrow (6-2): Taylen Collins 19, Alicia McCloria 6, Khadja Jackson 6, Chanlee McCrary 5, Katie Floyd 4, CaTia Gladney 2, Mariah Jenkins 2, Chelsi Possage 2, Chelsi Qualls 2.
B.T.W. (8-0): Carrigan Hill 19, Aunisty Smith 13, Armani Reed 10, Sai Johnson 6, Wyvette Mayberry 6, Sydney Thompson 4, Natalya Jones 2.
MOORE 54, ADAIR 33
Adair 3 7 8 15 — 33
Moore 14 23 9 8 — 54
Adair (6-3): Grace Johnson 7, Autumn Hines 6; Mia Bagby 5, Sophie Bagby 5, Chasee Cooper 4, Madi Duncan 3, Hannah Guthrie 3.
Moore (6-2): Aaliyah Moore 18, Ashanti Day 16, Raychael Harjo 14, Tyauna 4, Breonest Huffman 2.
55th Tournament of ChampionsAt ORU’s Mabee Center
THURSDAY
Adair 42, Will Rogers 35
Muldrow 60, Coweta 31
Moore 67, Oologah 41
B.T. Washington 67, Kellyville 28
FRIDAY
Oologah 42, Will Rogers 40
Kellyville 48, Coweta 47
B.T. Washington 60, Muldrow 48
Moore 54, Adair 33
SATURDAY
Will Rogers (6-2) vs. Coweta (3-5), 9 a.m. (seventh place)
Oologah (4-2) vs. Kellyville (6-1), noon (fifth place)
Muldrow (6-2) vs. Adair (6-3), 4 p.m. (third place)
B.T. Washington (8-0) vs. Moore (6-2), 7 p.m. (championship)