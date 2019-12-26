Here's a few of the inside stories from the girls bracket of the 55th Tournament of Champions:
Where his heart is
Oologah coach Doug Winters returned to the Tournament of Champions 20 years after guiding Cascia Hall to the first girls title.
But he was unable to be on the sidelines Thursday because he is recuperating from quadruple bypass heart surgery. Mustangs assistant Amy Jahn is supervising until Winters is able to coach again. He's hopeful that will be sometime in January.
“I’ve been looking forward to this and I feel the girls have earned it, but I just won’t be able to sit on the bench,” he said. “I’m thankful to be walking around and I should be back to full bore in three to four weeks."
Winters said he’s fortunate that doctors found the abnormalities in a routine screening. He did not have a heart attack and the heart muscle is in good shape, he said.
At first, the plan was to insert a stint, but doctors found blockage in several places and decided to fix all the problems at once.
“I’m very, very lucky,” Winters said.
Scoreboard out
Due to a programming issue, Oral Roberts University’s new overhead scoreboard was unable to display time, score and individual player statistics during the first day of the tournament.
Tulsa Public Schools officials were not notified beforehand about a potential problem, TPS athletic director Gil Cloud said.
Time, score and team foul totals were displayed on the smaller scoreboards at each end of the arena.
PA announcements were made before each game to inform spectators of the issue.
Moore’s powerful junior
Aaliyah Moore received her first college scholarship offer from Oklahoma State University when she was in the eighth grade.
“I knew it was serious if you could receive offers, but I didn’t think I would get any at that age and I was just playing basketball to have fun,” she said.
“One day, my mother got in the car and said, 'Guess what, you received an offer,’ and I was confused. I said, 'An offer to do what?’”
Today, the Moore High 6-foot-3 junior is rated No. 7 nationally in the 2121 recruiting class by ESPN’s HoopGurlz rankings, with offers from more than schools, including South Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OSU, Texas, Michigan, Louisville and Texas A&M.
She had 19 points and 10 rebounds Thursday, leading the Lions to a 67-41 first-round win over Oologah.
Moore said she is weighing her recruiting options.
“I don’t have a Top 5 list, but I’m working on a Top 10 and I hope to have that this month or next,” she said.
Rebounding bonanza
Muldrow’s Taylen Collins had 15 rebounds in a 60-31 first-round win over Coweta, tying five others for the 14th-best rebounding game in girls tournament history.
Warriors persevere
Adair had to come from behind many times during its run to the Class 3A state championship last season.
“Those games definitely helped us learn how to play (from behind) and how to get back in the game,” senior guard Grace Johnson said.
The 3A No. 3 Warriors had to rally Thursday and Johnson helped show the way to a 42-35 fist-round win over 5A No. 3 Will Rogers.
Johnson scored six second-quarter points, sparking a 17-1 run that carried the Warriors from an 18-11 deficit to a 28-19 lead. She finished with a game-high 17 points, along with five rebounds and four assists.
First to fight
Will Rogers’ Jordan Payne scored the first basket of the tournament with a layup 70 seconds into Thursday's 9 a.m. opener against Adair.
Payne totaled five points, three steals and two rebounds in the Ropers’ 42-35 loss.