Booker T. Washington kept the pressure on Kellyville and finally broke away to a 67-28 win over the 3A No. 8 Ponies in a first-round battle of unbeaten girls basketball teams Thursday in the 55th Tournament of Champions.
The 6A No. 4 Hornets struggled early and led by only a 16-15 margin with 5:16 left in the second quarter, but ended the half on a 13-0 run and outscored the Ponies 21-2 in the third quarter.
“We missed some shots early, but the girls played hard,” coach Rabu Leyva said. “Our deal is, keep it up for four quarters and most teams have a hard time keeping up with us. We go eight or nine players deep and most teams go six or seven deep. Over four quarters, we think that makes a difference.”
Wyvette Mayberry, Carrigan Hill and Sai Johnson scored 13, 12 and 11 points, respectively, as the Hornets improved to 7-0 and advanced to play defending tourney champion Muldrow at 4 p.m. Friday in the semifinals at the Mabee Center.
Muldrow’s 4A No. 4 Bulldogs raced past 5A No. 11 Coweta 60-31 behind senior guard Alicia McCloria’s 17 points.
In other first-round action, 3A No. 3 Adair rallied past 5A No. 3 Will Rogers 42-35 and 6A No. 7 Moore outgunned 4A No. Oologah 67-41. The winners advanced to play in the other semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
Muldrow 60, Coweta 31
McCloria, a senior first-year starter, was all smiles after hitting four first-half 3-pointers against the Tigers.
“This is a new thing for me,” she said. “Four is the most I think I’ve ever had in a game.”
She had one in the bank when Muldrow took a 17-14 lead into the second quarter and quickly made three more, helping expand the margin to 31-14.
Mariah Jenkins added 12 points and 6-foot-2 Taylen Collins had eight points and 15 rebounds, tying five other players for the 14th-best rebounding game in tournament history.
Adair 42, Will Rogers 35
Grace Johnson led the Warriors (6-1) with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Her six second-quarter points sparked a 17-1 run that carried the Warriors from an 18-11 deficit to a 28-19 lead.
Chasee Cooper added 13 points for the Warriors (6-1) and Devin Wright and Nakia Cullom scored 10 each for the Ropers (6-2). Wright also had nine rebounds.
Moore 67, Oologah 41
The scrappy Mustangs couldn’t solve Moore’s towering front line, led by 6-foot-3 Aaliyah Moore. The nation’s No. 7-rated junior had 19 points and 10 rebounds and 6-foot-2 Raychael Harjo had 18 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots.
The Lions shot 56.3% and outrebounded the smaller Mustangs 37-27. Karly Wadsworth led Oologah with 20 points and Baylie DeSpain added 13.
ADAIR 42, WILL ROGERS 35
Adair 11 9 11 12 — 42
Will Rogers 14 4 4 13 — 35
Adair (6-1): Grace Johnson 17, Chasee Cooper 13, Autumn Hines 5, Atleigh Branham 3, Mia Bagby 2, Sophie Bagby 2.
Rogers (6-2): Nakia Cullom 10, Devin Wright 10, Natorie Graham 7, Jordan Payne 5, Quinnae Love 3.
MULDROW 60, COWETA 31
Muldrow 17 21 9 13 — 60
Coweta 14 2 3 12 — 31
Muldrow (6-1): Alicia McCloria 17, Mariah Jenkins 12, Taylen Collins 8, Chanlee McCrary 6, Olivea Mayes 5, Maddie Reeves 4, Kelsi Qualls 2, Chloe Steed 2, Lili Vega 2, Kasea Wight 2.
Coweta (3-4): Cooper Hilton 7, Linda Brice 6, Madison Wheat 6, Hannah Meadows 5, Moriah Reed 3, Brelee Burcham 2, Amanda Geneva 2.
MOORE 67, OOLOGAH 41
Oologah 6 15 11 9 — 41
Moore 19 11 19 18 — 67
Oologah (3-2): Karly Wadsworth 20, Baylie DeSpain 13, Kiah Purdunn 5, Ballie Runner 2, Grace Pearson 1.
Moore (5-2): Aaliyah Moore 19, Raychael Harjo 18, Ashanti Day 9, Peyton Andrews 8, Breonest Huffman 6, Tyauna Vaught 4, Keyonna Gordon 2, Alyssa Williams 1.
B.T. WASHINGTON 67, KELLYVILLE 28
Kellyville 7 8 2 11 — 28
B.T. Washington 10 19 21 17 — 67
Kellyville (5-1): Jade Upshaw 12, Kailyn Bearpaw 8, Shayler Childers 3, Cierah Jones 3, Madison Riley 2.
B.T. Washington (7-0): Wyvette Mayberry 13, Carrigan Hill 12, Sai Johnson 11, Armani Reed 8, Emmary Williams 7, Sydney Thompson 6, Natalya Jones 3, Victory Nuñez 3, Aunitsy Smith 2, Tyla Wilson 2.
Tournament of Champions
At ORU’s Mabee Center
THURSDAY
Adair 42, Will Rogers 35
Muldrow 60, Coweta 31
Moore 67, Oologah 41
B.T. Washington 67, Kellyville 28
FRIDAY
Will Rogers (6-1) vs. Oologah (3-2), 9 a.m.
Coweta (3-4) vs. Kellyville (5-1), noon.
Muldrow (6-1) vs. B.T. Washington (7-0), 4 p.m.
Adair (6-2) vs. Moore (5-2), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Seventh-place game, 9 a.m.
Fifth-place game, noon.
Third-place game, 4 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.