Sophomore guard Carrigan Hill “plays big games with reckless abandon,” Booker T. Washington girls basketball coach Rabu Leyva said.
Hill proved it Saturday by hitting possibly the biggest shot in 21 Tournament of Champions girls finals.
Her 3-pointer with 1:07 left in overtime broke the last tie in a wild, back-and-forth affair and sent her 6A No. 4 Hornets to a 77-70 win over 6A No. 7 Moore and the champonship of the 55th TOC before about 2,500 appreciative spectators at the Mabee Center.
“I was just hoping it would go in,” she said. “I think our defense really helped tonight and our chemistry was good. We really moved the ball a lot.”
Wyvette Mayberry scored 28 points, Armani Reed and Aunisty Smith had 14 each and Hill had 11 points and eight assists as the Hornets (9-0) won their first TOC title since 2008.
Ashanti Day and Aaliyah Moore were spectacular for the Lions,,scoring 30 and 28, respedctively, in the highest-scoring TOC girls final. The teams combined for 147 points and only Jenks’ 79-57 win over Putnam West in 2003 came close, with a combined 136 points.
“It was a great game. Both teams want to play in the state tournament this year and both teams played that way,” Leyva said. “It was a fun game to be a part of.”
Both teams rallied from 10-point deficits and Moore had a chance to win at the end of regulation when the 6-foot-3 Moore, ranked No. 7 nationally in the 2121 recruiting class, was fouled by Sai Johnson with one-tenth of a second left.
Moore missed the front end of a 1-and-1 off the back iron and the teams went to overtime.
“I told (Moore) to shake it off and get ready for overtime,” Moore coach Brent Hodges said.
Reed opened the scoring in the extra period with a pair of foul shots and scored on a drive to make it 70-66 with 2:24 left, but Moore’s baskets tied it a 70-70, setting up Hill’s key moment.
Smith speared a loose ball under the Hornets’ basket and instead of going back up with a shot, rifled it outside to Hill, who stepped into a 25-footer without hesitation and busted it.
Moore had chances down the stretch, but couldn't get the ball in the basket. Mayberry finished it by going 4-for-5 on free throws, capping an 11-for-12 night from the line.
The Hornets were cold at the outset and fell behind 10-0, but they turned up the heat with a blistering fullcourt press in the second quarter and led 31-26 at halftime.
B.T.W. led 58-48 in the fourth quarter, but Day and Moore led an 18-4 run, capped by Day’s fifth 3-pointer, that gave the Lions a 66-62 lead with 2:31 left in regulation.
Reed scored on a drive and Hill pitched to Smith for a tying basket and the Hornets took over in overtime.
Adair 59, Muldrow 47: Mia Bagby led the 3A No. 3 Warriors with 15 points and Sophie Bagby added 12 on four 3-pointers in the third-place game.
The Warriors took control after Muldrow's 6-foot-2 dynamo, Taylen Collins, got into foul trouble. She totaled six rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals, despite missing more than 13 minutes, and fouled out with 1:2t left.
Muldrow's Alicia McCloria scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, two days after posting her previous high with four 3-pointers in a first-round win over Oologah.
Oologah 48, Kellyville 46: Kiah Purdunn hit two foul shot with 8.9 seconds left, lifting the Mustangs to the fifth-place trophy.
On Friday, she scored a basket as time expired in a 42-40 consolation-semifinal win over Will Rogers.
Jade Upshaw led Kellyville’s Ponies (6-2) with 23 points.
Will Rogers 68, Coweta 42: Nakia Cullom had 27 points and nine rebounds to lead the 5A No. 3 Ropers (7-2) in the seventh-place game. Linda Brice scored 19 to pace the 5A No. 11 Tigers (3-6).
Devin Wright added 10 rebounds with nine points for the Ropers and totaled 34 rebounds in three games.
WILL ROGERS 68, COWETA 42
Will Rogers;18;16;14;20;—;68
Coweta;15;12;11;4;—;42
Rogers (7-2): Nakia Cullom 27, Jordan Payne 14, Devin Wright 10, Natorie Graham 6, Quinnae Love 4, Reagan McQuarters 4, Journey Candler 3.
Coweta (3-6): Linda Brice 19, Lexi Mercer 10, Madison Wheat 7, Kylie Addington 2, Amanda Geneva 2, Moriah Reed 2.
OOLOGAH 48, KELLYVILLE 46
Oologah;13;11;11;13;—;48
Kellyville;12;9;10;15;—;46
Oologah (5-2): Alexis Martin 12, Baylie DeSpain 11, Kiah Purdunn 9, Karly Wadsworth 9, Bailie Runner 4, Lilly Ruark 3.
Kellyville (6-2): Jade Upshaw 23, Shayler Childers 9, Kailyn Bearpaw 4, Cierah Jones 4, Summer Archer 2, Madison Riley 2, Haylee Wiggs 2.
ADAIR 59, MULDROW 47
Adair;13;16;9;21;—;59
Muldrow;13;12;9;13;—;47
Adair (7-3): Mia Bagby 15, Sophie Bagby 12, Chasee Cooper 9, Grace Johnson 9, Atleigh Branham 7, Autumn Hines 7.
Muldrow (6-3): Alicia McCloria 19, Taylen Collins 13, Chelsi Possage 6, Mariah Jenkins 4, Lili Vega 3, Kelsi Qualls 2.
B.T. WASHINGTON 77, MOORE 70, OT
Moore;13;13;23;17;4;—;70
B.T. Washington;9;22;21;14;11;--;77
Moore (6-3): Ashanti Day 30, Aaliyah Moore 26, Peyton Andrews 6, Breonest Huffman 4, Rachael Harjo 4.
B.T.W. (9-0): Wyvette Mayberry 28, Armani Reed 14, Aunisty Smith 14, Carrigan Hill 11, Sai Johnson 6, Natalyha Jones 2, Victory Nuñez 2.
55th Tournament of Champion
At the ORU Mabee Center
THURSDAY
Adair 42, Will Rogers 35
Muldrow 60, Coweta 31
Moore 67, Oologah 41
B.T. Washington 67, Kellyville 28
FRIDAY
Oologah 42, Will Rogers 40
Kellyville 48, Coweta 47
B.T. Washington 60, Muldrow 48
Moore 54, Adair 33
SATURDAY
Will Rogers 68, Coweta 42 (seventh place)
Oologah 48, Kellyville 46 (fifth place)
Adair 59, Muldrow 47 (third place)
B.T. Washington 77, Moore 70, OT (championship)