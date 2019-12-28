It’s getting to be a habit for junior guard Kiah Purdunn — scoring the winning points for Oologah’s girls basketball team.
She hit two foul shots with 8.9 seconds left, lifting the 4A No. 11 Mustangs to a 48-46 win over 3A No. 8 Kellyville in the fifth-place game.
“I’ve been a little rough on my free throws, but I took a deep breath, had confidence and knew they were going in,” she said.
On Friday, Purdunn scored a basket as time expired in a 42-40 consolation-semifinal win over Will Rogers.
Jade Upshaw led Kellyville’s Ponies (6-2) with 23 points and forced the game’s final tie with 50 seconds left.
Oologah (5-2) held for the final shot and Purdunn was fouled as she tried to clear a defender along the sideline.
Freshman Alexis Martin led a balanced Oologah attack with 12 points and five rebounds. Baylie DeSpain had 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Purdunn and Karly Wadsworth had nine each.
Will Rogers 68, Coweta 42: Nakia Cullom had 27 points and nine rebounds to lead the 5A No. 3 Ropers (7-2) in the seventh-place game. Linda Brice scored 19 to pace the 5A No. 11 Tigers (3-6).
Cullom had 53 points in three games and is certain to rank among tournament scoring leaders. Devin Wright had 10 rebounds with nine points and totaled 34 rebounds in three games.
WILL ROGERS 68, COWETA 42
Will Rogers;18;16;14;20;—;68
Coweta;15;12;11;4;—;42
Rogers (7-2): Nakia Cullom 27, Jordan Payne 14, Devin Wright 10, Natorie Graham 6, Quinnae Love 4, Reagan McQuarters 4, Journey Candler 3.
Coweta (3-6): Linda Brice 19, Lexi Mercer 10, Madison Wheat 7, Kylie Addington 2, Amanda Geneva 2, Moriah Reed 2.
OOLOGAH 48, KELLYVILLE 46
Oologah;13;11;11;13;—;48
Kellyville;12;9;10;15;—;46
Oologah (5-2): Alexis Martin 12, Baylie DeSpain 11, Kiah Purdunn 9, Karly Wadsworth 9, Bailie Runner 4, Lilly Ruark 3.
Kellyville (6-2): Jade Upshaw 23, Shayler Childers 9, Kailyn Bearpaw 4, Cierah Jones 4, Summer Archer 2, Madison Riley 2, Haylee Wiggs 2.
55th Tournament of Champion
At the ORU Mabee Center
THURSDAY
Adair 42, Will Rogers 35
Muldrow 60, Coweta 31
Moore 67, Oologah 41
B.T. Washington 67, Kellyville 28
FRIDAY
Oologah 42, Will Rogers 40
Kellyville 48, Coweta 47
B.T. Washington 60, Muldrow 48
Moore 54, Adair 33
SATURDAY
Will Rogers 68, Coweta 42 (seventh place)
Oologah 48, Kellyville 46 (fifth place)
Muldrow (6-2) vs. Adair (6-3), 4 p.m. (third place)
B.T. Washington (8-0) vs. Moore (6-2), 7 p.m. (championship)