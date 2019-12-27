Oologah’s Kiah Purdunn didn’t have a lot of time to think about it, so she did the best she could.
Purdunn's off-balance 10-footer as time expired lifted Oologah to a 42-40 win over Will Rogers in the first of two barnburner consolation semifinal games Friday in the 55th Tournament of Champions.
“I was falling and I was just hoping it would go in,” she said.
In the second early game at the Mabee Center, 3A No. 8 Kellyville rallied from an eight-point deficit over the final 2:12 to nip 5A No. 11 Coweta 48-47.
Kelllyville (6-1) plays Oologah (4-2) at noon Saturday for fifth place in the elite tournament. Rogers (6-2) plays Coweta (3-5) at 9 a.m. for seventh place.
Oologah led Rogers by as many as 12 points but the Ropers rallied and tied the game for the last time on Nakia Cullom’s free throws with 46.3 seconds left.
Oologah ran off most of the remaining time before Purdunn, a junior point guard, drove down the middle and pitched to Lilly Ruark in the corner with about four seconds left.
Ruark’s shot was short off the rim to the left side and fell directly to Purdunn, who speared the ball and flipped it into the basket with one hand.
Purdunn finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and five steals to pace the Mustangs. Cullom had 16 points to pace the Ropers and Devin Wright had 14 rebounds to go with seven points.
Kailyn Bearpaw led Kellyville with 20 points and Jade Upshaw scored 11 of her 19 in the fourth quarter and made the go-ahead foul shot with 1.8 seconds left. Lexi Mercer scored 18 to lead the Tigers, who led 43-35 with 2:12 left.
OOLOGAH 42, WILL ROGERS 40
Will Rogers;6;11;8;15;—;40
Oologah;12;14;7;9;—;42
Rogers (6-2): Nakia Cullom 16, Devin Wright 7, Natorie Graham 6, Quinnae Love 6, Daijeana Floyd 4, Raegan McQuarters 1.
Oologah (4-2): Kiah Purdunn 22, Karly Wadsworth 11, Baylie DeSpain 5, Lilly Ruark 2, Bailie Runner 2.
KELLYVILLE 48, COWETA 47
Coweta;7;13;13;14;—;47
Kellyville;4;11;14;19;—;48
Coweta (3-5): Lexi Mercer 18, Hannah Meadows 9, Linda Brice 8, Madison Wheat 7, Allyson Mercer 3, Cooper Hilton 2.
Kellyville (6-1): Kailyn Bearpaw 20, Jade Upshaw 19, Madison Riley 6, Cierah Jones 3.
55th Tournament of Champions
At the ORU Mabee Center
THURSDAY
Adair 42, Will Rogers 35
Muldrow 60, Coweta 31
Moore 67, Oologah 41
B.T. Washington 67, Kellyville 28
FRIDAY
Oologah 42, Will Rogers 40
Kellyville 48, Coweta 47
Muldrow (6-1) vs. B.T. Washington (7-0), 4 p.m.
Adair (6-2) vs. Moore (5-2), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Will Rogers (6-2) vs. Coweta (3-5), 9 a.m. (seventh place)
Oologah (4-2) vs. Kellyville (6-1), noon (fifth place)
Third-place game, 4 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.