Nakia Cullom had 27 points and nine rebounds Saturday as Will Rogers pulled away from Coweta 68-42 for seventh place in the Tournament of Champions. BRETT ROJO/Tulsa World

 Brett Rojo

Will Rogers 68, Coweta 42: Nakia Cullom had 27 points and nine rebounds to lead the  5A No. 3 Ropers (7-2) in the seventh-place game. Linda Brice scored 19 to pace the 5A No. 11 Tigers (3-6).

Cullom had 53 points in three games and is certain rank among tournament scoring leaders. Devin Wright had 10 rebounds with nine points and totaled 34 rebounds in three games.

WILL ROGERS 68, COWETA 42

Will Rogers;18;16;14;20;--;68

Coweta;15;12;11;4;--;42

Rogers (7-2): Nakia Cullom 27, Jordan Payne 14, Devin Wright 10, Natorie Graham 6, Quinnae Love 4, Reagan McQuarters 4, Journey Candler 3.

Coweta (3-6): Linda Brice 19, Lexi Mercer 10, Madison Wheat 7, Kylie Addington 2, Amanda Geneva 2, Moriah Reed 2.

55th Tournament of Champion

At the ORU Mabee Center

THURSDAY

Adair 42, Will Rogers 35

Muldrow 60, Coweta 31

Moore 67, Oologah 41

B.T. Washington 67, Kellyville 28

FRIDAY

Oologah 42, Will Rogers 40

Kellyville 48, Coweta 47

B.T. Washington 60, Muldrow 48

Moore 54, Adair 33

SATURDAY

Will Rogers 68, Coweta 42 (seventh place)

Oologah (4-2) vs. Kellyville (6-1), noon (fifth place)

Muldrow (6-2) vs. Adair (6-3), 4 p.m. (third place)

B.T. Washington (8-0) vs. Moore (6-2), 7 p.m. (championship)

