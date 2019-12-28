Will Rogers 68, Coweta 42: Nakia Cullom had 27 points and nine rebounds to lead the 5A No. 3 Ropers (7-2) in the seventh-place game. Linda Brice scored 19 to pace the 5A No. 11 Tigers (3-6).
Cullom had 53 points in three games and is certain rank among tournament scoring leaders. Devin Wright had 10 rebounds with nine points and totaled 34 rebounds in three games.
WILL ROGERS 68, COWETA 42
Will Rogers;18;16;14;20;--;68
Coweta;15;12;11;4;--;42
Rogers (7-2): Nakia Cullom 27, Jordan Payne 14, Devin Wright 10, Natorie Graham 6, Quinnae Love 4, Reagan McQuarters 4, Journey Candler 3.
Coweta (3-6): Linda Brice 19, Lexi Mercer 10, Madison Wheat 7, Kylie Addington 2, Amanda Geneva 2, Moriah Reed 2.
55th Tournament of Champion
At the ORU Mabee Center
THURSDAY
Adair 42, Will Rogers 35
Muldrow 60, Coweta 31
Moore 67, Oologah 41
B.T. Washington 67, Kellyville 28
FRIDAY
Oologah 42, Will Rogers 40
Kellyville 48, Coweta 47
B.T. Washington 60, Muldrow 48
Moore 54, Adair 33
SATURDAY
Will Rogers 68, Coweta 42 (seventh place)
Oologah (4-2) vs. Kellyville (6-1), noon (fifth place)
Muldrow (6-2) vs. Adair (6-3), 4 p.m. (third place)
B.T. Washington (8-0) vs. Moore (6-2), 7 p.m. (championship)