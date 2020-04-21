We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Gil Cloud said he’s optimistic that the coronavirus pandemic won’t throw the 2020 high school football season off track.

However, the director of athletics for the Tulsa Public Schools said he’s prepared for other possibilities as he released the district’s composite varsity schedule for the 2020 season.

Cloud wrote in a news release that he’s looking at three possible scenarios:

“Plan 1, begin as usual; Plan 2, suspension of the start of fall sports with a later start date; Plan 3, start date in January.”

School buildings have been locked down and extracurricular activities have been suspended since March 16, first day of Spring Break, and are to remain so through the end of the academic year by order of the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association said it was looking at various options for restarting activities “when the experts give us the OK to bring people back together,” OSSAA director David Jackson said.

But nobody knows when that might be.

The 2020 TPS schedule includes nondistrict home games for Booker T. Washington against Southmoore and Del City on Aug. 28 and Sept. 4, respectively; and the first game in Will Rogers’ new stadium. Nathan Hale visits the Ropers on Oct. 11.

For its final nondistrict game, B.T. Washington plays Edison for the first time in 15 years when the Hornets visit the Eagles at LaFortune Stadium on Sept. 18.

The annual Midtown Classic between Memorial and Edison, programs which share LaFortune as their home stadium, is set for Sept. 11.

Cloud also released the schedule for the 78th Grady Skillern All-City Preview, an eight-team tournament featuring 24-minute, game-like scrimmages with modified kicking rules.

First- and second-round games will be played at Eastside Sports Complex and Milton Stadium on Aug. 20. Survivors will advance to LaFortune for consolation, third-place and championship contests on Aug. 21.

78th All-City Preview

Thursday, Aug. 20

At East Side Sports Complex: Will Rogers vs. Nathan Hale, 6 p.m.; East Central vs. Edison, 7 p.m.; first-round losers, 8 p.m.; first-round winners, 9 p.m.

At Milton Stadium: McLain vs. Central, 6 p.m.; Webster vs. Memorial, 7 p.m.; first-round losers, 8 p.m.; first-round winners, 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21

At LaFortune Stadium: consolation final, 6 p.m.; third-place game, 7 p.m.; championship game, 8 p.m.

2020 Composite TPS Schedule

All games 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Aug. 28: Southmoore at B.T. Washington (SE Williams); Cleveland at Webster (Milton); Rogers at Okmulgee.

Aug. 29: Central at McLain (Driver), 2 p.m.

Sept. 4: Hale at East Central (East Side); Memorial vs. Central (Milton); Sapulpa at Edison (LaFortune); Del City at B.T. Washington (SE Williams); Rogers at Hilldale; Webster at Okmulgee; McLain at Tahlequah.

Sept. 11: Edison vs. Memorial (LaFortune); OKC Southeast at East Central (East Side); Ponca City at McLain (Driver).

Sept. 17: East Central at Memorial (LaFortune); Webster at Morris.

Sept. 18: Skiatook at Hale (Rogers); B.T. Washington at Edison (LaFortune); Duncan at Central (Milton).

Sept. 24: East Central at Rogers (Rogers).

Sept. 25: Collinsville at Hale (Rogers); Sapulpa at Memorial (LaFortune); Choctaw at B.T. Washington (SE Williams); Sallisaw at McLain (Driver); Webster at Checotah; Central at Vinita; Edison at Coweta.

Oct. 1: Seminole at Webster (Milton).

Oct. 2: McAlester at East Central (East Side); Poteau at McLain (Driver); Holland Hall at Central (Milton); Claremore at Memorial (LaFortune); Hale at Tahlequah; Edison at Shawnee; Rogers at Coweta; B.T. Washington at Bartlesville.

Oct. 8: Pryor at Hale (Rogers).

Oct. 9: Coweta at East Central (East Side); Shawnee at Rogers (Rogers); Bishop Kelley at Edison (LaFortune); Sand Springs at B.T. Washington (SE Williams); Webster at Stigler; McLain at Fort Gibson; Central at Mannford; Memorial at Glenpool.

Oct. 15: Verdigris at Central (Milton); Sapulpa at Hale (Rogers); Memorial at Pryor; Webster at Locust Grove; Edison at Durant; Rogers at Bishop Kelley; B.T. Washington at Putnam West; East Central at Shawnee; McLain at Broken Bow.

Oct. 22: Collinsville at Memorial (LaFortune).

Oct. 23: Bishop Kelley at East Central (East Side); Durant at Rogers (Rogers); McAlester at Edison (LaFortune); Stilwell at McLain (Driver); Sequoyah Tahlequah at Webster (Milton); Central at Berryhill; Hale at Claremore; B.T. Washington at Ponca City.

Oct. 30: Glenpool at Hale (Rogers); Rogers at Edison (LaFortune); Muskogee at B.T. Washington (SE Williams); Hilldale at McLain (Driver); Inola at Central (Milton); Webster at Lincoln Christian; Memorial at Tahlequah; East Central at Durant.

Nov. 6: Edison at East Central (East Side); Hale at Memorial (LaFortune); McAlester at Rogers (Rogers); Westville at Webster (Milton); B.T. Washington at Bixby; McLain at Muldrow; Central at Jay.