Coaches attending a virtual meeting hosted by Tulsa Public Schools received instruction Wednesday on taking temperatures with a touchless thermometer.
“Hold it between the eyebrows, show the kid his temperature and tell him to remember it because it needs to be reported on his COVID-19 screening form,” said Steve Friebus, TPS sports medicine coordinator.
The Tulsa district is rolling out its safety protocols for bringing student-athletes back to campus for the first time since the coronavirus struck in March.
Face-to-face contact between coaches and athletes will be permitted for weight and conditioning work starting Monday. But an athlete must clear several hurdles before he or she may participate.
First, the athlete must check in daily with a temperature lower than 100.4 degrees. Anything 100.4 or higher and he must leave and not return for 72 hours — unless he has a doctor’s release.
Next, the athlete must be able to answer “no” daily to a series of screening questions. Has he had a fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath over the past two weeks? Has he had close contact with a coronavirus patient or traveled out of the country in the same span?
With any “yes” answer, he must quarantine for 72 hours.
These are among the precautions TPS director of athletics Gil Cloud and his staff hope will keep coaches and athletes safe from the fast-spreading virus.
“Every kid, every coach and every family needs to take this seriously because (COVID-19) is not over, it’s still with us,” Cloud said. “We need to treat it that way, and if we’ll do that, we’ll take care of our kids and get them back to school in the fall, which is where we all need to be.”
School districts across the state were left without clear direction on how to proceed last month when the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s board failed to approve a phase-in plan developed by OSSAA staff.
The plan was developed in conjunction with state agencies, the National Federation of State High School Associations and the Centers for Disease Control.
Administrators from 29 Tulsa-area districts and those from about 30 Oklahoma City-area districts agreed last week to roughly follow the OSSAA proposal.
The districts sought a consensus to promote safety and a level playing field among them, although every district’s plan may vary slightly.
Weight and conditioning work only is permitted through the phase-in period, which runs through June 26, pending additional direction that may come out of the OSSAA’s monthly meeting next Tuesday, Cloud said.
Practice and activity-specific instruction are not permitted during the phase-in period, nor are camps, clinics or summer leagues.
In Tulsa, coaches will have various duties in seeing that the guidelines are followed. The duties range from taking temperatures to using an iPad or laptop to record an athlete’s answers on his COVID-19 screening form. Each athlete’s form is saved daily as a Google document and available for examination by Cloud, Friebus and the TPS staff.
Coaches must assign workout groups of no more than 10 athletes. These groups should stay the same for the remainder of the summer so contact tracing is possible and potential infection is isolated to smaller groups if an athlete catches the virus.
Hands must be washed or sanitized every 30 minutes and athletes must be 6 feet apart at all times. Equipment must be sanitized every 30 minutes.
Each athlete must provide his own hydration, and Friebus warned that a 16-ounce water bottle probably won’t be sufficient for an hour workout in potential triple-digit heat in the coming week.
Coaches are urged to remember that many of their athletes haven’t conditioned for nearly three months and to take easy steps in the beginning.