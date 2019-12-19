Jeremiah Milton’s dream is to box in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, but now he’ll have to beat the No. 1-ranked fighter in his weight class to continue on the path.
The 2012 Nathan Hale graduate inished second in the super heavyweight division (201+ pounds) at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Lake Charles, Louisiana last weekend.
Now, he must defeat No. 1-ranked Richard Torrez Jr., in a boxoff in Colorado Springs on Jan. 4.
Milton went 3-2 in the Olympic Trails and lost to Antonio Mireles of Iowa by unanimous decision in the final. Normally, both men would go forward to global qualifying for the Olympics, which culminates with a May tournament in Paris.
However, Torrez received an injury exemption for the Trials and can qualify directly by beating Milton in the January bout.
Milton, who attended Northeastern State University after high school, currently works and coaches boxing at San Miguel Middle School in Tulsa.
The Tokyo Summer Games start July 24.