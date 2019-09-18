CROSS COUNTRY
Union impresses
The Union boys made easy work of the Booker T. Washington Invitational at O’Brien Park last week. With Shawn Rutledge leading the way, Union placed its top four runners in the top five.
“Super proud of all the boys,” Union coach Toby Hummingbird said. “They have been a driven team since last year. They are a close group of young men all aiming for those varsity positions, but more importantly they have all set goals to work towards individually and want to help each other reach them.”
Claremore’s Jack Vincent won the 5K with a time of 17 minutes, 16 seconds. He was followed by Union’s Rutledge (17:32), Mathew Minton (18:03), Spencer Conrad (18:05) and Kyle Jordan (18:05). Seth Pogue (18:38 in eighth) and Brenden McPherson (18:41 in ninth) were also in the top 10 for the Redskins.
“We wanted to focus on staying together in the Booker T. Washington meet,” Hummingbird said. “I feel like we accomplished that, because they are a tough and driven group of athletes.”
On the girls side, Bishop Kelley won the title with 33 team points, beating Claremore by 37 points. Claremore’s Laynie Nichols was the individual winner at 20:27.
Sapulpa shines
The Sapulpa girls held off Coweta to win the Sand Springs Invitational at the Case Community Center on Saturday. Stailee Heard (21:13) and Sydney Krehbiel (21:24) finished second and third, respectively, for the Chieftains.
Bixby’s Cayden Dawson won the race in 20:44.
The Tahlequah boys picked up the team title with 42 points with Bartlesville second at 60.
SOFTBALL
Hornets humming along
Hilldale is 19-1 and rolling along, especially after a 4-0 stint at the Durant tournament over the weekend. The Hornets outscored McAlester, Idabel, Hugo and Durant by a combined score of 27-2.
Pitcher Drew Riddle, a Tulsa commit, went 2-0, including a one-hit, six-strikeout performance against McAlester. She also drove in eight runs, and hit a grand slam and three doubles.
Hilldale also knocked off Inola 4-0, as McKayla Williams held the Longhorns to one hit and struck out 11.
“Our pitchers threw extremely well, and we were solid defensively against some solid competition,” said Hilldale coach Darren Riddle, whose team is 7-0 in District 4A-6. “We had some really clutch hits in two-out situations. I’m just really proud of our young ladies’ efforts.”
Dowdy drives Haskell
Junior pitcher Chassi Dowdy picked up for wins for Haskell as the Haymakers went 4-0 at the Mounds tournament. Dowdy also was 8-for-13 with eight RBIs.
Junior shortstop Sherri Mason was 5-for-7 in the four games with a home run. Senior center fielder Sydney Roberts had five hits and drove in four.
“I challenged this team to find out who they are,” Haskell coach Greg Wilson said. “They really took on the concept of their teammates having their backs.
“There were a lot of expectations and pressure, so I think they played with too much pressure on their shoulders. They’ve since realized their teammates around them would do their job, and everyone started having fun again.”
Haskell is 17-9 overall and 5-4 in District 3A-7.
VOLLEYBALL
Skiatook nabs Noble title
Class 5A No. 11 Skiatook went 5-0 and only dropped one set en route to winning the Noble tournament.
“We didn’t have a great showing at the Catoosa tournament, so Noble was a bit of redemption tournament for us,” said Skiatook coach Jamie Fithian, whose team is 14-10.
Karson Pirtle picked up all-tournament honors for Skiatook, and Josie Reed, Taylor Hight, Lauren McCreary, Piper Lorenzo and Lena Kannegiesser all were instrumental for the Bulldogs, who fought off match point against Noble in the championship to win in three sets (26-24, 21-25, 16-14).
“As a team, we go for every ball,” Fithian said. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a team that hustles more or has kept balls alive, which is entertaining to watch.”