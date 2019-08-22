Cole Dugger has a calm demeanor, but his competitive side was on display Thursday night.
“A scrimmage feels like practice. I feel more like myself when the lights come on,” Owasso’s senior quarterback said.
Dugger admittedly felt a little off during the Union Gridiron Classic scrimmages against Bentonville (Arkansas) and Westmoore at Union Tuttle Stadium. But when Owasso lined up for its mini-game against Edmond Santa Fe, Dugger and the Rams found their rhythm.
Dugger was 4-for-4 passing for 132 yards and two touchdowns in his three series as Owasso rolled to a 35-0 victory.
“I thought in the scrimmage, (Dugger) showed some nerves,” Rams coach Bill Blankenship said. “But against Santa Fe, he looked sharp.”
Dugger, a move-in from Collinsville last winter, wasn’t the only familiar face with a new team playing in the Classic. Senior quarterback JD Geneva, a transfer from Coweta, will look to lead Union when it opens its season next week against Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge.
Geneva hooked up with Kansas commit Kyler Pearson for a 65-yard touchdown nine seconds into the Redskins’ scrimmage against Springdale (Arkansas) Har-Ber before lightning strikes in the area forced the game to be called with Har-Ber leading 14-7 early in the second quarter.
“I felt as a team, we got a lot done,” said Geneva, who quarterbacked all four series for Union.
Union coach Kirk Fridrich said he was pleased with what he saw from Geneva.
“I thought he did a good job,” Fridrich said. “As a whole, I thought our team did well. But we have the film to go back and evaluate.”
Owasso 35, Edmond Santa Fe 0
Sophomore receiver Kelan Carney had touchdown catches of 38 and 70 yards on his only two receptions. Isaiah Jacobs tallied 39 yards rushing on three carries, including a 9-yard TD, as the Rams scored on their first three possessions.
The Rams defense forced two turnovers, one of which turned into points. Dawson Adams and Brendan Dye each had interceptions. Dye returned his pick 17 yards for a touchdown with 1:08 remaining in the first quarter.
Freshman Cole Adams toe-tapped against the back of the end zone for a 22-yard TD catch on a pass from Kellen Pokaski for Owasso’s lone score in the second quarter.
Springdale Har-Ber 14, Union 7
Pearson’s 65-yard TD reception from Geneva came on the first play of the game for the Redskins.
Har-Ber countered with a 10-yard TD pass from Blaise Wittschen on its first series and later got a Jay Burns 1-yard TD plunge.
Owasso 35, Ed. Santa Fe 0
Ed. Santa Fe 0 0 — 0
Owasso 28 7 — 35
OW: Kelan Carney 38 pass from Cole Dugger (Will Felts kick)
OW: Isaiah Jacobs 9 run (Felts kick)
OW: Carney 70 pass from Dugger (Felts kick)
OW: Brendan Dye 17 interception return (Felts kick)
OW: Cole Adams 22 pass from Kellen Pokaski (Felts kick)
Springdale Har-Ber 14, Union 7
Har-Ber 14 0 -- 14
Union 7 0 -- 7
UN: Kyler Pearson 65 pass from JD Geneva (Stefaan Forbes kick)
HB: Hunter Wood 10 pass from Blaise Wittschen (Evan Anderson kick)
HB: Jay Burns 1 run (Evan Anderson kick)